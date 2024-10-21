It's Eating Time
Put the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas on your plate this week
Wine dinners abound this week, some with special guest appearances by the winemakers themselves. Tequila and mezcal is also on the menu in the form of pairing dinners — one with tacos and one with Korean barbecue. Save room for Halloween-themed cocktails by the weekend.
Tuesday, October 22
The Winemaker’s Table: Lunch with Rob Fisher at Sixty Vines
Winemaker Rob Fisher of Fisher Vineyards will visit the Plano outlet of Sixty Vines to share three of his wines paired with three courses. Burrata bites will go with Fisher Unity Chardonnay, wood-grilled shrimp with roasted corn and peppers with Fisher Mountain Estate Chardonnay, and filet with pickled cherry and blue cheese with Fisher Unity Cabernet Sauvignon, a Sixty Vines keg exclusive. The lunch is $71.45 including taxes and fees and begins at 12 pm.
Wednesday, October 23
Meet the Maker at Ellie’s Lounge
Hall Arts Hotel terrace level restaurant gets artsy with a cocktail party and meet-and-greet with painter Marcelyn McNeil. Visit for complimentary light bites and a Maker’s Mark cocktail tasting along with a hosted interview of the artist. The event is from 5–7 pm.
Lamborn Family Vineyards Wine Dinner at Table 13
Winemaker Heidi Barrett of Lamborn Family Vineyards will visit Table 13 in Addison for a four-course dinner featuring her wines. The menu will offer seared scallops with blue cheese polenta and lemon truffle drizzle, duck confit, buffalo tenderloin Oscar, and tiramisu. The dinner is $99 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm.
Flames & Spirits: Tequila and Mezcal Dinner at JOA Grill
The upscale Korean barbecue restaurant will partner with Wild Common spirits to host its first-ever tequila and mezcal dinner. Four courses will be paired with different expressions of Wild Common tequila and mezcal. The dinner is $80 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm.
Thursday, October 24
Wild Common Tequila and Mezcal Dinner at Chido Taco Lounge
Four courses will be paired with four straight pours of Wild Common tequila and mezcal at the Dallas location of Chido Taco Lounge. The menu includes barbacoa sope, apple and pear salad, sous vide pork chops with sweet potato tamal, and Mexican chocolate brownie sundae. Dinner is $120 plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 7 pm.
Friday, October 25
Wizarding Feast at TLC Vegan Café
TLC Vegan Café will host a “magical night of culinary alchemy” during this six-course meal featuring “potion procurements” from Mushroom Street Farms. Menu highlights include Blood Moon soup with pumpkin and chestnut mushroom cream, Frangelico cake, and mushroom coffee. Dinner is $110 and proceeds will benefit North Texas Wildlife Rescue. Two seating times include 5 pm and 8 pm.
Halloween “Boos” Crawl at PGA Frisco
To be held on the grounds of the Monument Realty PGA District, this adults-only “boos” crawl will let guests stroll and sip on 10 different cocktail samples. The lineup includes Tito’s Transfusion Syringe shot, pumpkin spice latte martini, There Will Be Blood Orange mezcal, The Bride of Frankenstein whiskey cocktail, Day of the Dead margarita, and more. Tickets are $50 plus tax and a fee, and the event will run from 6–9 pm. Arrive in costume for a chance to win prizes.
Saturday, October 26
Gala in the Garden
This strolling benefit dinner taking place at Waterboy Farms in Lucas will feature cuisine from five chefs and restaurants, including Harvest at the Masonic, Rick's Chophouse, The Heritage Table, Local Yocal BBQ & Grill, and Bresnan Bread and Pastry. There’ll also be cocktails, a live and silent auction, and live music. Tickets are $200 and proceeds will go towards The Seed Project Foundation. The event begins at 6 pm.
Sunday, October 27
Halloween Soiree at Ida Claire
Addison restaurant will host a Halloween party complete with a tarot reader, DJ music, costume contest, and a lineup of creepy cocktails – such as the Body Snatcher, Death Note, and Dead Man’s Chest – priced at $10 each. The party will run from 7–10 pm.