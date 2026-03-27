Pizza News
Dallas' love affair with pizza peaks with 2 pizza festivals on deck
Dallas loves pizza so much right now, there are two festivals to celebrate it. That includes Eataly Dallas Pizza Fest, a food-fest hosted by Eataly at NorthPark Center with more than two dozen pizza purveyors serving up hot slices.
The festival takes place on Sunday, April 19, spotlighting more than 10 pizza styles – from Neapolitan to New York to Detroit-style.
This is the second year for the festival, which launched in 2025. Taking place in the parking lot in front of Eataly's entrance, it feastures tasting stations where pizzerias hand out samples. There'll also be beverage stations serving Italian wine and local beer, plus hands-on pizza making, chef demos, and guest appearances.
(Note: This is also not Dallas' only pizza festival: There's another one called Dallas Pizza Fest taking place on April 26 at Epic Central in Grand Prairie. It's a family-friendly event with games, pizza trucks, and a pizza eating contest. Entry to that festival is free, and you pay for your pizza per slice.)
While pizza has been trending up across Dallas-Fort Worth for a few years, things have really crested as of late, with a growing number of places offering pizza by the slice, as well as a sudden influx of artisanal pizzerias debuting in Fort Worth.
Participants at Eataly's Dallas Pizza Fest will include:
- Andrew’s American Pizza
- Cenzo’s Pizza & Deli
- Delucca Gaucho Pizza and Wine
- Doughbird
- Fireova Pizza
- Fortunate Son
- Greenville Avenue Pizza Co.
- Il Forno
- Jet’s Pizza
- Mimi’s Pizzeria
- NEONY Pizza Works
- Olivella's Pizza & Wine
- Partenope Ristorante
- Pazzeria by Pietro's
- Pizzana
- Pizzeria Carina
- Poco Fiasco
- Salisbury’s Pizza
- San Martin Bakery
- SauceBros
- Starship Bagel
- Urban Crust
- Zoli’s
In addition, Eataly Dallas will showcase two types of pizza from its offering – Roman-style pizza alla pala and Neapolitan pizza — in collaboration with Rossopomodoro.
Eataly previewed the event on March 19 with a sit-down dinner attended by two dozen influencers and their plus-ones.
It started with a trio of salads, followed by four pizza courses from highlighted entrants:
- Diavola Dolce, a spicy salami pizza from Rossopomodoro
- Mexican elote, featuring corn, Mexican crema sauce, and cilantro, from DeLucca (who were one of the two winners of Best Pizza in. 2025)
- Star Luca, a star-shaped thin-crust pizza with Calabrian spicy salami from MisterO1
- Leche Quemada, a decadent dessert offering from Starship Bagel, featuring bagel dough topped with whipped cream cheese, condensed milk, Leche Quemada candies, cinnamon, and vanilla
The festival will be open with two time slots: early/lunch from 11:30 am-2:30 pm, or afternoon from 4-7 pm.
General admission tickets are $75. VIP passes are $125, with access to a dedicated lounge, cocktail bars, and exclusive bites. Admission is free for children under the age of 10, with RSVP.