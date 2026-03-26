Lunch Break News
New Park Bistro in Richardson is now open in a most unlikely location
There's a surprising new place in Richardson to find gourmet food at an amazing price: Called Park Bistro, it's a unique food hall now open at Galatyn Commons, an office complex at 2375 N. Glenville Dr., across from the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and the Galatyn Park Station DART rail stop, where it's serving a broad menu of chef-caliber fare.
Park Bistro is like a cross between corporate cafe and food hall, featuring six mini-concepts under one roof, each serving a different menu and cuisine:
- Park Bistro: salads, soups, and sandwiches such as turkey club, grilled cheese & tomato soup, and chicken Caesar wrap
- Char & Co. Grill: burgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and kabobs
- D'Oro Italiano: Neapolitan-style pizzas in a convenient 10-inch size including margherita, pepperoni, fennel sausage, and mushroom with ricotta, fontina, & burnt honey; plus pastas such as rigatoni with vodka sauce, and beef Bolognese
- Vaquera Mexican Taqueria: tacos, enchiladas, queso, and street corn
- Mezza & Masala: chicken tikka masala, gyro sandwich with lamb & beef, veggie wrap, and Olympia bowl with hummus, greens, & basmati rice
- Field's: salad bar for $9, as well as composed salads such as chicken Cobb salad
There's also a robust breakfast menu with items like an egg muffin with smoked Gouda; bagel sandwich with bacon, egg, & American cheese; breakfast taco with potato, egg, & cheese; avocado toast, overnight oats, and granola-yogurt parfait. Plus a location of Rise & Thyme, the company's signature all-day cafe featuring coffee from Lemma Coffee Roasters.
And check it out: Everything is under $10, and the eateries are open to the public.
Turkey club sandwich at Park Bistro.Photo courtesy of Park Bistro
Park Bistro is the latest enterprise from Hospitality Alliance, the food & beverage firm that has created similar ground-breaking food programs at AT&T's Discovery District in downtown Dallas, Victory Social in Victory Park, and Toyota Music Factory in Irving.
This latest is the first that is pointedly focused on the office setting, says Hospitality Alliance CEO Kevin Lillis.
"Office tenants are demanding more," Lillis says. "With people returning to work, employers need to provide a better culinary offering that's fresher, faster, and at a more attractive price. It can't just be the old-school company cafeteria. We're doing different offerings under the Park Bistro banner in a setup that's similar to what we did at Victory Social, our multi-concept eatery on the ground level of One Victory Park."
Unlike some other players in the corporate cafeteria world, Hospitality Alliance homes in on quality and execution.
"We're doing things like making our own burger buns and English muffins from scratch," Lillis says. "And we're nimble enough to be able to respond to requests. If the client wants Indian food or another cuisine in the mix, we're ready to do it."
Having an amenity like this becomes a major selling point for landlords who are trying to attract tenants, and Lillis has a successful track record, with the most recent example being Victory Social, which has earned raves and brought a welcome burst of fresh energy to Victory Park.
Galatyn Commons may appear officey from the outside, but the setting is pastoral, with four office buildings surrounding a greenspace — the same greenspace where the annual Wildflower! Arts and Music Festival takes place — as well as a garden next to the Eisenmann Center with herbs that Park Bistro uses in its cocktails. There's even a beehive on site to facilitate pollination.
Park Bistro is also serving as an in-house catering option for businesses in the complex, and there's a tenant happy hour program in the works.
"We're doing genuine hospitality — it's more like a neighborhood restaurant that happens to be in an office building," Lillis says.