Downtown News
Victory Social opening near downtown Dallas is many restaurants in one
There's big dining doings in Victory Park: Called Victory Social it's located at 2323 Victory Ave., and is a multi-concept eatery on the ground level of One Victory Park, where it will host six dining experiences — ranging from fast-casual to full-service; from coffee to cocktails; from outdoor to private dining.
The concept — don't call it a food hall — is from Hospitality Alliance, and will be helmed by chef Joshua Harmon; according to a release, will open on November 8.
“We’re proud of building something that is part of the community and to bring this neighborhood a diverse dining destination,” says Hospitality Alliance CEO Kevin Lillis in a statement. “We adapted concepts we are best known for to bring DFW an evolution of the food hall, an unmatched eatery created for the consumer that expects and deserves a plethora of incredible dining options. This is a place you can bring your date, your family, your sports fans, or your colleagues and feel right at home.”
Hospitality Alliance previously ran the food program at AT&T Hospitality District, back when AT&T was still happily funding the downtown entertainment zone, and earned great reviews. In August 2023, it was taken over by Legends Hospitality.
Now Lillis and company are back and have revived some of the concepts that originally existed at the Discovery District. Victory Social concepts include:
● Rise & Thyme – A Hospitality Alliance original. Chef Patrick Byerly will oversee this all-day café, featuring coffee from Lemma Coffee Roasters, pastries, breakfast sandwiches & tacos, toasts, bagels from award-winning Starship Bagels, and more.
● Birdie – Original concept from chef Harmon combines his passion for Southern food and Asian-inspired techniques in this one-of-a-kind fried chicken restaurant with homestyle sides and housemade kimchi.
● Park Bistro – Lunchtime destination focused on salads, sandwiches, and soups: a nod to the classic all-American bistro, combining produce from Profound Farms and fresh-baked breads.
● Itzá Cocina – Playful contemporary taqueria featuring housemade tortillas fresh off the plancha with a menu of tacos, burritos, and bowls, salsas, queso, and guacamole.
● Victory Grill – Slightly trendy, featuring house-butchered meats and seafood including the current must-have steak frites, plus lamburguesa, salmon, and tallow fat French fries.
● D’oro Italiano – Meaning ‘golden’ in Italian (for the gold-tiled in-house pizza oven), it's a Neapolitan-style pizzeria with pizza, pasta made in-house, meatballs, and more, all made in house daily.
Chef team at Victory Social: Patrick Byerly, Joshua Harmon, Juan Carlos, and Malik Cantu.Victory Social
In addition to the diverse counter options, each with their own robust menu offerings at approachable price points, Victory Social will also offer a full-service dinner beginning in December featuring items such as duck frites ($30), Berkshire pork cheek with fermented garlic sorghum ($28), Grilled Prawns ($16), and a unique take on a shareable seafood platter ($60).
The bar will offer wine by-the-bottle and by-the-glass as well as craft cocktails, including on-tap cocktails like the Moving Forward – a play on office culture – and a Y’all Street Manhattan. Also on tap is a beer menu showcasing local brews and sought after seltzers.
The design is sleek and minimalist, with an open kitchen, custom millwork, mosaic marble tile, a private dining room, and a covered,four-season patio.