Dumpling News
Fortune House brings to-die-for dumplings to Dallas' Preston Hollow
An acclaimed Chinese restaurant is coming to Dallas' Preston Hollow Village: Fortune House, known for its soup dumplings, noodles, and Shanghainese dishes, is opening a location in the buzzy center at the northwest corner of US-75.
It'll go into a previously unoccupied space at 7825 Firefall Way #100, on the street level of The Douglas apartment building, a few doors down from Another Broken Egg Cafe and across from Mexican restaurant Mesero. Other restaurants in the buzzy complex include Blue Sushi Sake Grill, Modern Market, and Thirsty Lion.
According to a spokesperson, the restaurant will open at the end of September, with a tentative date set for September 26.
This will be the third location for Fortune House, following the original in Irving and a second that opened at 2010 Greenville Ave. in 2023.
Fortune House is known for its pan-fried pork buns — plump round dumplings with a soft dough on top and a crunchy brown crust on the bottom. But they also serve fried rice, noodle dishes, soups, and soup dumplings, filled with choice of pork, pork & crab, or pork & black truffle — available a la carte or in an extremely popular dumpling sampler.
They have a unique selection of small plates such as Chive Pockets — a pan-fried pocket filled with chives, vermicelli, egg, wood ear mushroom, and dried shrimp; baby ribs in Shanghainese sweet & sour sauce; and "phoenix talons" AKA hot pepper-marinated chicken feet. Stellar seafood options include steamed whole sea bass, honey walnut prawns, and kung pao prawns, stir-fried with peanuts and chilies.
For traditionalists, they do a selection of Chinese-American standards like orange chicken, General Tso's chicken, and kung pao chicken.
The cuisine is Shanghai-style Chinese, a legacy from original owner Lucy Yong, who first opened the Irving location in 2015. She brought in chefs trained in Shanghai, China who built the menu of authentic Chinese dishes. She subsequently sold the restaurant to John Kim, who also owns Koryo Kalbi, the highly rated Korean BBQ restaurant on Royal Lane in Dallas' Koreatown district.
Their cocktail menu is a fun fusion of classics given a tongue-in-cheek modern twist: drinks like the Smoky Lotus, containing mezcal, pineapple, orange, & coco lopez; and the Fortune House Mai Tai with rum and orange liqueur; and a 5-spice espresso martini featuring vodka, coffee liqueur, Cultivar cold brew, and a 5-spice oleo, a syrup containing mashed citrus peels, sugar, and Chinese five-spice powder.