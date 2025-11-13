Holiday News
UNT Dallas campus will host drive-thru with free Thanksgiving food
The North Texas Food Bank, in partnership with the University of North Texas at Dallas, Tom Thumb / Albertsons, and UNIQLO, will host a Thanksgiving food distribution for families in need on Saturday, November 22, 2025, from 9 am-12 pm (or while supplies last) on the UNT Dallas campus at 7300 University Hills Blvd.
The drive-through event, open to the public, will serve approximately 500 families, each receiving a turkey and about 60 pounds of food. Additionally, global clothing retailer UNIQLO will donate Heatch thermal clothing.
According to Feeding America, Texas has the highest number of food-insecure individuals in the U.S., and the Dallas-Fort Worth area ranks third among major U.S. metros. Within NTFB’s 12-county service area, nearly 744,000 people, including 250,000 children, face hunger, with more than 60 percent living in Dallas County.
UNT Dallas has partnered with NTFB since 2020, hosting monthly mobile food distributions on campus that have provided more than 140,000 pounds of food to 1,500 families so far this year. Students, faculty, and staff regularly volunteer to support these events. The university also operates the Trailblazers Care Pantry, offering groceries, hygiene products, and a Career Closet to help students prepare for internships and job interviews.
Albertsons and Tom Thumb have supported NTFB for more than 40 years through food donations, financial contributions, and volunteer efforts. Through their Recipe for Change initiative, they provide millions of pounds of food each year to local food banks, including nearly 2.5 million pounds donated to NTFB last year. In August, NTFB received a $3 million multi-year grant from the Albertsons and Tom Thumb Foundation to advance the food bank’s Fulfilling Futures strategic plan.
UNIQLO volunteers will distribute Heattech thermal clothing as part of the company’s Heart of LifeWear initiative. Through its partnership with Feeding America, UNIQLO will help provide 2 million meals nationwide and donate 50,000 Heattech units to individuals experiencing homelessness or food insecurity in the U.S.
How to participate
No registration is required to attend the UNT Dallas distribution, but participants must arrive in a vehicle. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. While no ID is required, families will be asked to provide their household size and zip code.
In addition to this event, NTFB has purchased and distributed about 15,000 turkeys through its network of 500 partner food pantries and organizations this holiday season. Neighbors seeking food assistance find a food pantry nearby from this online list that provides food and often other services, or they can find mobile food distributions across North Texas. Neighbors can also contact the North Texas Food Bank to learn about Senior Programs and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores in North Texas are owned and operated by Albertsons Companies, which operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under multiple banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Market Street, and United Supermarkets. UNIQLO is a Tokyo-based apparel chain which debuted in Dallas in October 2024 with three locations at Galleria Dallas, The Parks Mall in Arlington, and Stonebriar Centre in Frisco.
“With the government shutdown affecting paychecks and benefits for many families, this Thanksgiving event comes at a crucial time,” says North Texas Food Bank president & CEO Trisha Cunningham in a statement. “Tom Thumb / Albertsons and UNT Dallas continue to be incredible partners in helping us make sure every neighbor has food on the table. Their ongoing support allows us to respond quickly when our community needs us most.”