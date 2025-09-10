Chef News
High-profile Dallas restaurant Georgie appoints new executive chef
A high-profile Dallas restaurant has a new chef: Georgie, the fine-dining restaurant at Travis Walk, has lured North Texas native and chef Wes Whitsell back to town by naming him Executive Chef.
Whitsell’s first assignment will be a charity dinner on Monday September 29, benefiting the Mystic 7 foundations, honoring the seven Dallas-area girls lost in this summer’s Texas Hill Country flooding tragedy. Whitsell's first seasonal menu will debut at the restaurant the next day.
Whitsell grew up on a working family farm, called Whitsell Farms, in Princeton, and also previously worked for Travis Street Hospitality as executive chef at Up on Knox (now Knox Bistro) in 2017.
A graduate of Sam Houston State University, Whitsell worked in Los Angeles-area restaurants such as Gjelina in Venice, Osteria La Buca, Manuela, Blair's, and Hatchet Hall where he earned the restaurant a Michelin star. He was also executive chef at Soho House Manhattan and opened a restaurant, The Beach by Ours, in Bali.
Georgie is the most fine-dining-est concept in the Travis Street Hospitality group which also owns revered restaurants Le Bilboquet, Knox Bistro, Le Passage, Rose Cafe, and Frenchie.
Georgie debuted at 4515 Travis Walk in November 2019, starting out as a collaboration between owner Stephan Courseau, celebrity chef Curtis Stone, and his brother Luke Stone, with chef Toby Archibald at the helm. Archibald departed to open his own restaurant, Quarter Acre. He was replaced by chef RJ Yoakum who then left in June 2025.
Charity dinner
Priced at $250 per person, the charity dinner will be served family style. All proceeds from food sales will go directly to the foundations.
The foundations include Living for Lulu (honoring Eloise Peck); Hadley Hanna GoFundMe Tribute (Hadley Hanna); Charitable Fund at The Dallas Foundation (Hanna and Rebecca Lawrence); Lila’s Light (Lila Bonner); More like Wynne Fund (Wynne Naylor); and Janie Hunt Foundation in care of The Day School at Highland Park Pres (Janie Hunt).
The menu will include:
- Starter: deviled eggs, country ham, house-fermented pickles, and cantaloupe from Whitsell Farms served with house-made bread.
- Entrée: roasted heritage chicken, grilled Texas venison loin, and shrimp & grits with whipped potatoes, stewed black-eyed beans, and Whitsell Farms okra
- Dessert: peach cobbler with buttermilk ice cream
Reservations can be made on Resy.
"This community has really come together in such a profound way to honor these young girls and support their families,” Whitsell says. “I’m proud to be involved with the Georgie team to help raise money for the Mystic 7 family foundations in what truly has been such unfathomable situation.”