Dallas chef to open restaurant in Rapscallion space on Greenville Ave

There's a new chef-owned restaurant opening on Dallas' Lower Greenville area: Called Quarter Acre, it's from Toby Archibald (Georgie by Curtis Stone, Bullion), and is going into the former Rapscallion space at 2023 Greenville Ave. #110.

According to a release, it'll open in fall 2022 with contemporary global cuisine inspired by Archibald's travels and New Zealand roots.

"Quarter Acre is a term used in New Zealand to encapsulate the Kiwi dream; it refers to a house on a quarter acre of land with space for the kids to explore and run around," Archibald says in a statement. "I chose Quarter Acre as the name for my restaurant, because opening a space where I can share my culinary creations is my personal Kiwi dream."

Prior to Georgie by Curtis Stone and Bullion — for which he won a CultureMap Tastemaker Award for Best Rising Star Chef in 2020 — Archibald worked at The Greenhouse in London and Cafe Boulud in New York City and Toronto.

Rapscallion closed on May 14 after seven years. Co-owner Brooks Anderson said at the time that "all good things must come to an end, and it was time to make a difficult decision." Located next-door to Trader Joe's, the space is part of a three-pronged building that has experienced some turnover, but is currently home to Hinodeya Ramen and Manpuku. Besides, Greenville Avenue is abuzz.

Food

Archibald says he wants to to offer Michelin-level food and service without the stiffness of high-quality dining.

The menu will emphasize local produce but also international ing​​redients such as seafood and wine from New Zealand and Australia.

Sample menu items include:

Smoked Beef Tartar

Confit Lamb Belly Sticks

Banana Leaf Grilled Cod

Kingfish and Coconut Ceviche

Hay Roasted Chicken

Atmosphere

The restaurant will comprise 2300 square feet, with decor that's minimalist and modern. The interior will seat 65, with an intimate patio seating 20.

Service

In a word: worldy.

"I always knew I wanted to open a restaurant with great food, impeccable service, and a welcoming atmosphere like many memorable restaurants I’ve encountered in New Zealand and around the world," Archibald says. "When guests leave Quarter Acre, we want them to rave about the service just as much as the food."