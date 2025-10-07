Sports Bar News
Goats Arena Sports Bar chain opens new location in Dallas area
There's a new sports bar in Little Elm called G.O.A.T’s Arena Sports Bar, now open at 27052 E University Dr. #120, in a new center about 15 miles east of Denton.
G.O.A.T's Arena — also referred to as GOATS Arena or G.O.A.T'S ARENA or Goat's Arena — is a small local chain launched by CEO AJ Govada in 2022, which currently has locations in Frisco and Fairview. According to a spokesperson, Little Elm is the first franchised location, and is in soft opening mode with an official opening coming in mid-October.
Goat's Arena has all of the elements you would expect from a sports bar, and then some, including:
- Two stories of nonstop energy
- Wall-to-wall TVs with every game on Sound ON
- Game-changing food and ice-cold drinks
- Electric atmosphere from kickoff to last call
Seating includes chairs and tables and casual couches, and there's a translucent bar with underlighting. A spokesperson says they have one of the biggest screens for watching sports, and this Instagram video would appear to support that claim.
Their goal: to create the atmosphere of a stadium, so customers can imagine themselves at the event, but from the friendly confines of a sports bar.
The menu includes starters such as fried zucchini, fried deviled eggs, cheese curds, meatballs with marinara, and chicken wings.
There is a fried chicken sandwich, bacon cheeseburger, Wagyu burger, and a vegan Impossible burger; salads; and flatbreads such as brisket or chicken-artichoke. Entrees include short ribs, lamb lollipops, pasta, tacos including birria tacos. Prices range from $9 to $20.
The bar has beer, wine, and cocktails such as a margarita, espresso martini, and a "Choco Diva" with Ketel One, Baileys, and chocolate liqueur.
Truly, one can find little fault with this exemplary sports bar concept other than the name, which is a tiny bit challenging, what with the ALL CAPS and the periods and the apostrophe and the many variations, it's just a lot. But it doesn't seem to have stopped them one bit: There are plans to open at least two more locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth.