Deep Ellum News
Tokyo restaurant Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ opens in Dallas' Deep Ellum
A Japanese barbecue restaurant that's tailor-made for control freaks has opened in Deep Ellum: Called Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, it's part of an international chain founded in Japan, and it opened on October 23 at 2939 Main St., in the former Niwa Japanese, which closed in June after nine years.
The restaurant specializes in Japanese barbecue, aka yakiniku, which is similar to Korean barbecue, in that raw meat is brought for diners to grill themselves. At Gyu-Kaku, the choices include Angus skirt steak in miso marinade, garlic-marinated shrimp, Angus short rib, thinly sliced shabu beef, and hanger steak. They even have a vegetarian option.
You go in groups, starting with two people, choosing your protein; it comes with salad, miso, soup, rice, and mixed vegetables. Prices start at $31 per person and climb to $41 per person for additional starters and premium options like filet mignon and Umakara ribeye.
But you can also order a la carte from a wide-ranging menu extends beyond yakiniku, with sushi rolls, noodles, and bibimbap rice bowls.
There are fun small plates like kimchi, spicy cold tofu, cabbage salad, dumplings, shishito peppers, Japanese karaage fried chicken, spring rolls, calamari, fried cheese wontons, and even chicken wings in flavors such as miso chili and black pepper.
A half dozen desserts include some intriguing items such as chocolate lava cake, matcha tiramisu, and taiyaki — the fish-shaped pastry filled with red beans and fried. There's also a melon float with melon-flavored soda, vanilla ice cream, and whipped cream.
A full bar serves kooky fun cocktails like a lychee gin mojito, as well as Japanese whiskey, eight kinds of sake, and Kirin and Asahi beer on tap.
Pronounced "gew-kah-koo", Gyu-Kaku originated in Tokyo and made its U.S. debut in Los Angeles in 2001. It has since opened more than 50 locations in the U.S., including Dallas, which opened in 2016, and Plano which opened in 2019. They emphasize the social aspect of yakiniku, saying that spending time with friends and family is what it's all about.
While the other two DFW locations are both franchised, the Deep Ellum location is not, but is a company-owned location instead, according to manager Amber Nguyen.