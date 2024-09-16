Italian News
New restaurant at Hall Park Hotel in Frisco will do house-made pastas
A new Italian restaurant is coming to Frisco: Called Palato Italian Kitchen, it will open at the Hall Park Hotel, at 3220 Internet Blvd. where, according to a release, it will open in the fall.
Hall Park Hotel is a 224-room hotel slated to be the first Marriott Autograph Collection property to open in Frisco. In addition to well-appointed guest rooms, the hotel will offer The Reserve suites: four private floors designed for extended-stay business travelers and those seeking apartment-style accommodations with the services of an Autograph Collection hotel.
Inspired by the Hall family’s love of wine and expert food pairings, Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge embraces an Italian concept with seasonal menus, house-made pasta, cocktails, and an extensive list of Old and New World wines, including selections from Hall Wines.
The restaurant will feature an exhibition-style kitchen, open-air design, stone hearth oven, central bar, and outdoor patio. Adjacent to Palato is the Lounge, an intimate space for happy hours and nightcaps.
In addition to Palato Italian Kitchen and Lounge, guests can also experience the Parkside Pool & Bar at Hall Park Hotel’s seventh floor rooftop with panoramic views of Kaleidoscope Park, cocktails, and bar bites.
Food & drink
Palato's menu highlights include delicacies such as:
- Fritelle di Baccala, Ligurian-style salt cod fritters
- Bigoli with Valpolicella Braised Duck, featuring the traditional pasta shape and ingredients from Veneto
- Bonet with dark chocolate, amaretti, rum and pistachio, an iconic dessert from Piedmont
The cocktail menu is presented in four distinct categories — Spritz, Shaken, Stirred and Garibaldi — a unique twist unlike any other cocktail bar. Cocktails include the Oasis of Venice Spritz, featuring l’aperitivo nonino, rum, roasted pineapple syrup, prosecco, and Fever Tree sparkling lime + yuzu; and the Sicilian Breakfast Garibaldi, with Aperol Averna amaro and fluffy blood orange juice.
Cast & crew
Palato Executive Chef is Eric Sakai, who has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants Rubicon and Acquerello in San Francisco, the Four Seasons Resort in Jackson Hole, and the Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, as well as studying pasta in Italy.
Executive Pastry Chef is Sophie Candia, a native of Argentina who has spent the past decade perfecting her craft. Her role on-property will include creating an artisan bread program and creating exclusive pastry offerings and catering menus, including bespoke wedding cakes for couples who choose to host their nuptials at the hotel.
There will also be an on-site cheesemonger, and General Manager is Hans Ritten, who says they are excited to add Chef Sakai and Chef Candia to the team.
The credits
Hall Park Hotel, Autograph Collection, will open next door to Kaleidoscope Park where it will offer a premier hotel experience as the first Autograph Collection hotel in Frisco, with 60 suites, world-class contemporary art, approachable dining and international wine program, and luxury amenities and accommodations for both short-and-long term stays. The property is owned by Dallas-based Hall Group and operated by Coury Hospitality.
The Hall Park development in Frisco encompasses 2.2 million square feet of office and retail space throughout 15 buildings. One-third of the park is dedicated to green space and includes three miles of walking trails, over 200 works of art including the Texas Sculpture Garden, the largest private collection of contemporary Texas sculpture available to the public. In October 2021, its developer, Hall Group, commenced construction on the first phase of its new masterplan development that will evolve Hall Park into a dynamic mixed-use community.