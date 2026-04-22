Love me tendies
Chicken tenders with Michelin cred to hatch on Dallas' Greenville Ave
A new fast-casual chicken restaurant is set to roost in Dallas: Called Flock & Fresh, it will open at 5500 Greenville Ave., Ste. 205, in the Old Town Shopping Center.
According to a release, opening day will be May 2.
The concept with the tongue-twisting name comes from Wan Kim, CEO of Smoothie King and owner of upscale Nuri Steakhouse, and is designed to offer both indulgent and lighter fare in a casual but welcoming setting.
“At its core, Flock & Fresh is about choice,” Kim says in the release. “Some days you want something indulgent and comforting, like crispy chicken. Other days you’re looking for something lighter and fresh. We wanted to create a place where guests don’t have to compromise - where great ingredients and thoughtful preparation give you the freedom to choose what feels right in the moment.”
The menu was created by chef Minji Kim, whose previous restaurant earned Michelin recognition. At Flock & Fresh, Kim (who also brings the practicality of being a mom) focuses on chicken tenders that are never frozen, brined for 24 hours and seasoned with a signature blend, and served either crispy or grilled.
Signature dishes include:
- The Triple Flock: three-piece tender plate served with house-made chips and kale salad.
- The Golden Treasure: crispy chicken sandwich with hand-breaded chicken breast, flock spread, and dill pickles on a brioche bun.
- "Not So Guilty" Pleasure: grilled chicken sandwich with chicken breast, bacon jam, flock spread, and dill pickles.
Chicken sandwich at Flock & Fresh. Photo courtesy of Flock & Fresh
Salads such as the Flock House and Berry Fields offer lighter options, each topped with tenders and served with a choice of housemade dressings such as yuzu citrus, lemon vinaigrette, honey balsamic, ranch, avocado ranch, and spicy harissa. Guests can also customize meals with sauces including BBQ, honey mustard, Japanese ranch, curry ranch, Cajun buffalo, and sweet Korean.
Sauces are a big thing.
The restaurant spans 2,600 square feet and includes a 48-seat patio, with design by the acclaimed Plan B Group that features greenery, murals, curved walls, and a mix of warm tones and modern fixtures. There's even a standout banquette canopy inspired by a modern chicken coop.
Wan Kim says Flock & Fresh, which will also have convenient pickup shelves for to-go orders, is intended to fit into Dallas’ dining landscape as an everyday option.
A banquette canopy is inspired by a modern chicken coop.Photo courtesy of Flock & Fresh
“We wanted to create a place where guests don’t have to compromise, where quality ingredients give you the freedom to choose what feels right in the moment," Kim says. "Dallas has such an incredible food community, and we’re excited to finally open our doors and share Flock & Fresh with them.”
Flock & Fresh will serve lunch and dinner daily from 11 am-9 pm. The May 2 grand opening will include promotions for customers, including free meals for the first 250 guests, half-off all menu items throughout the day, and interactive experiences and giveaways until 4 pm.