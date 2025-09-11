Momo News
Don't miss the momos at new Frisco restaurant Himalayan Indian Spice
An upscale new restaurant in Frisco is serving classic Indian dishes alongside Nepalese-style dumplings: Called Himalayan Indian Spice, it opened this summer at 13223 Dallas Pkwy. #200, in a prime location across the Tollway from the coming-soon Universal Kids Resort.
Owner Santosh Neupane is a hospitality veteran who also owns Himalayan Hub Indian Spice and Momo House, in nearby Melissa. At both restaurants, his goal is to feature the Nepalese dishes he grew up with, and to serve them in a nice upscale setting.
Himalayan shines both in food and atmosphere, with a menu that incorporates Nepalese trademarks including momos — dumplings in nearly a dozen varieties, usually steamed, sometimes fried; filled with vegetables or chicken; and served with different soupy-style sauces such as jhol momo, a spicy, tangy, and nutty broth.
Other traditional Nepalese dishes offered include
- duck choila, Nepali-style grilled duck, known for its bold flavors of ginger and garlic
- chicken sekuwa — a Nepali street food consisting of chicken skewers marinated in Himalayan herbs and spices
- bhuteko bhat — spiced fried rice, a beloved, homey Nepali dish that everyone's grandmother makes
They also serve Indian classics such as butter chicken, tandoori chicken, and chicken tikka masala. There are multiple varieties of naan, the irresistible chewy bread, and their vegetarian options are vast, including palak paneer, baingan bharta, a Punjabi-style eggplant mash, bhindi do pyaza — an okra dish simmered with onion and tomato, and black or yellow lentil dal.
Prices are affordable, ranging from $14 to $18.
Leading up to the opening, Neupane brought in Santosh Shaas, a MasterChef runner-up in 2020 in the UK and a veteran chef in London, who helped shape the menu and train staff, to guarantee authenticity and quality.
Prior to opening his own restaurants, Neupane worked for the Four Seasons hotel chain, both in Las Colinas and in California, and that informed much of the discipline, design, and style in the restaurant, from the décor to the way dishes are served.
“My goal was to open a nice, luxury spot, replicating the vibes of high cuisine," he says.
The space sits about 50 and is elegant, with chandeliers, brass accents, and chic gray seating with orange accents. Service is attentive and friendly, with staffers happy to walk diners through the nuances of the menu.
They've received a warm reception both from the Nepalese community as well as residents from the neighborhood.
"So far, so good," Neupane says. "Everyone loves to try new things."
They're still waiting for their liquor license, so the restaurant is currently BYOB. Now is the time to bring a bottle of wine or cold beer from the cellar and get down with some momos.