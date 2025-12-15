Brunch and dinner
Holiday feasts lead 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Santa is making his final week of appearances at food events around town before preparing for the big day next week. Catch him at a tamale festival and Texas-sized Sunday brunch. But first, secure reservations for a collaborate dinner featuring a Michelin chef, then break out the ugly Christmas sweater for a beer brunch. Save room for an Italian seafood dinner leading up to Christmas Eve.
Thursday, December 18
Chef RJ Yoakum Collaborative Dinner at Rye
Michelin chef RJ Yoakum (The French Laundry, Georgie, Lynn’s Table) will visit Rye for a collaborative tasting dinner. Patrons can expect eight courses paired with Michelin-accoladed cocktails from the Rye bar, with courses such as smoked oyster flan, Japanese ratatouille with purple potato, kabocha squash, & Japanese eggplant, pork belly with prunes, seared Wagyu ribeye with crispy potato sticks, and butter mochi in puff pastry. The $250 ticket price includes tax and gratuity, and there are two seating times, 5:45 pm and 8:15 pm.
Saturday, December 20
Tamale Weekend at the Dallas Farmers Market
Snag tamales by the dozen at this annual festival that will run both Saturday and Sunday at the Dallas Farmers Market. Bring the entire family for letters to Santa with photo ops and live music, along with tamale making demos and sampling. The market will be open from 9 am–5 pm.
Holiday Around The Swirled — A Spirited Vegan Dinner
Four-course vegan dinner by Chef Troy Gardner at Swirled Peace in Bishop Arts features seasonal dishes including Celtic kale & carrot salad, butternut squash soup with turmeric & saffron cream, choice of British "meat" pie with truffle parmesan roasted new potatoes, or dill-parmesan salmon with whipped sweet potato, and choice of sticky figgy pudding with Swirled Peace vanilla ice cream & rum sauce, or apple cobbler sundae with Swirled Peace eggnog ice cream & brown sugar almond crumble. Two seatings at 5:30 pm or 8 pm. $85 plus $18.70 tax+tip and $2.59 service fee.
Sunday, December 21
Holiday Brunch Buffet at The Ranch at Las Colinas
Santa will make an appearance during this Texas-sized Christmas brunch buffet at The Ranch at Las Colinas. Plan for multiple carving stations, a seafood display, taco bar, traditional breakfast dishes and more. The price is $60, or $20 for 12 and under, and the brunch will run from 10 am–3 pm.
Ugly Sweater Christmas Brunch at Community Beer Company
Break out the tacky Christmas sweaters for this Sunday brunch at Community Beer Community. There’ll be a contest for the “ugliest” sweater, a la carte brunch items, a hot chocolate bar, winter cocktails, mimosa set-ups with two juices, and colossal bloody marys. Handle any last-minute shopping at the on-site local vendor market, too. The brunch will run from 10:30 am-3 pm.
Feast of the Seven Fishes at Dolce Riviera
Italian destination in the Harwood District will celebrate the Italian tradition of serving a seven-course seafood-centric dinner before Christmas. Menu highlights include kampachi crudo, Naples style paccheri with striped bass and fennel fish broth, and Venetian-style Dungeness crab risotto. The dinner is $90 and will be available starting Sunday through Christmas Eve. Note that whole table participation is required.