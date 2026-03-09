This week in gluttony
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
The Java House Grand Prix of Arlington arrives this weekend, bringing IndyCar "street circuit" racing to the area for the first time. The district is ready to rev its engines with food and drink packages that offer streetside viewing. But first, it's Women's History Month and one Dallas restaurant will pay tribute to top female chefs with a special wine dinner. It's also the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, and several bars and restaurants will celebrate with Irish-inspired food and fanfare.
Wednesday, March 11
Wine Chat at Cru Wine Bar and Bistro
The Shops at Legacy wine bar will host March Merlot madness with this Merlot tasting. Guests can choose their favorite among three: Northstar “Polaris” (Columbia Valley), Château Lassègue “Les Cadrans” (Saint-Émilion Grand Cru), and Orin Swift “Advice from John” (California). The tasting is $35 and comes with three chef-prepared bites for pairing. The tasting takes place from 6-7 pm.
Women’s Gastronomy Dinner at Restaurant Beatrice
The second annual dinner celebrates Women’s History Month with six courses honoring female chefs. Menu highlights include a soup course of white gazpacho that pays tribute to James Beard Award winner Susan Spicer, Burgundy-style Texas quail as a nod to Michelin-starred chef Eugenie Brazier, and red velvet cake honoring James Beard Award winner Mashama Bailey. Even wine pairings come from female winemakers or owners, including singer Mary J. Blige. Tickets are $150, plus tax and gratuity, and seating times run from 5-8:45 pm.
Thursday, March 12
World of Whiskey at Al Biernet’s North
Sip premium pours from Scotland, Ireland, Japan, and the U.S. paired with steakhouse bites during this guided tasting at the Oak Lawn outlet of Al Biernet’s. Interactive tasting stations will feature nearly a dozen spirits. Menu highlights include bourbon-cured salmon crostinis, smoked brisket sliders, and pulled pork sliders, pimento cheese bites, and more. Tickets are $89, plus tax, and the tasting begins at 6:30 pm.
Friday, March 13
Grand Prix at Soy Cowboy
Soy Cowboy will offer race fans a front-row seat to the action with trackside dining experiences on the patio as the race zooms by. Buffet packages, available Friday through Sunday, include morning half-day tickets (8 am-12 pm, $95 for adults, $45 for children), afternoon half-day tickets ($145 for adults, $75 for children), and full-day tickets (8 am-6 pm, $195). The experience includes an Asian-inspired brunch buffet in the morning with steak, shrimp, lobster and breakfast classics; and in the afternoon, a buffet of sushi, sashimi, oysters, tenderloin station; Asian dishes like dumplings, ribs, and orange chicken; and desserts. A cash bar will be available. Guests can also reserve one of Soy Cowboy’s private “lotus flower” booths for up to six guests for $500.
Java House Grand Prix of Arlington at Loews
While the cars race by the Arlington hotel, guests can sip drinks like the Speedway Mexcalita, Pit Stop Paloma, and the Grand Prix Lavender Drop Martini at the bar. Texas-sized bites include the smoked brisket sandwich with cole slaw and French fries, loaded baked potato, and Texas chili. Across the street at Live! by Loews (accessible via an enclosed bridge between hotels), cocktails at Bar Bourbon including Running on Fumes espresso martini made with TX Whiskey and caramel cold foam, and Slipstream Shandy made with Garrison Brothers honeydew bourbon and Shiner Off Road IPA. The specials will run Friday through Sunday.
Saturday, March 14
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Thirsty Lion
All locations of the gastropub will feature celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this weekend with specials like Guinness beef stew, bacon-cheddar potato cakes, and signature Scotch eggs. Irish bagpipers and Irish dancers will perform Saturday afternoon. Proceeds from featured cocktails, including Jameson Irish Whiskey mules, martinis, Irish coffee, and old fashioneds, will be donated to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation to support childhood cancer research. Thirsty Lion has locations in Euless, Irving, and The Colony.
Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl
Wear green and go Irish during this Dallas bar crawl that will start and end at Stan’s Blue Note. Stops along the way include Hideaway on Henderson, Christies, Mayer’s Garden, and The Dubliner. Tickets start at $20 when purchasing with a group and include a couple drinks or shots, drink specials along the way, and a party cup, photo ops, swag, and more. The crawl starts at 4 pm.
Sunday, March 15
St. Patrick’s Day Bash & Crawfish Eating Contest at The Revel
The Frisco patio and grill will host a full day of live music, ice cold green-hued beer, and seafood boil with an inaugural crawfish eating contest. Pay $20 to enter and $750 will go the first to finish three pounds of crawfish. The contest will start at 4:45 pm, but party will run all day from 11 am-11 pm.
Monday, March 16
Mollydooker Wine Dinner at Sea Breeze
The Plano seafood destination will host a five-course wine dinner featuring South Australia’s Moolydooker wines. A lineup of bold reds will be paired with dishes like crispy barramundi, braised oxtail, smoked duck bao bun sliders, poached steelhead trout, and mixed berry pavlova. The dinner is $130, plus tax and gratuity, and begins at 6 pm with a cocktail reception before a 7 pm seating time.