Burger News
Austin favorite Hopdoddy Burger Bar to open location in McKinney
Austin's favorite burger is coming to McKinney: Hopdoddy Burger Bar, a pioneered of the better burger movement, is opening a location in Mckinney at 8565 W. University Dr. in the West Grove development.
According to a release, it'll open in mid-November.
Founded in Austin, Texas in 2010, Hopdoddy Burger Bar pioneered the better burger trend — doing better versions of a burger than what you'd get at a fast-food restaurant, and with an in-house bar.
The McKinney location will observe Hopdoddy’s standard menu with not only burgers, but also fried chicken, hand-cut fries, and loaded Brussels sprouts.
Their most popular items include:
- The Cadillac Burger: half-pound Wagyu beef, Swiss cheese, bacon, fried onions, steak sauce, truffle aioli, roasted tomato, arugula, on house-baked bun
- The Goodnight / Good Cause Burger: Grass-fed beef, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños, caffeinated BBQ sauce, Mayo, lettuce, tomato
- Wagyu Smash: Double Wagyu beef smash patties, American cheese, shaved onions, pickled jalapeños, HD secret sauce
- Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch: fried chicken, bacon, white American cheese, crispy onions, ranch slaw, chipotle aioli, pickles
- Parmesan truffle fries: tossed with truffle oil, Parmesan, chives, truffle aioli
- Hot Honey and Sage Brussels Sprouts: Brussels sprout leaves tossed with hot honey sauce and fried sage
Every month, Hopdoddy introduces a "Burger of the Month," which in November will be the Mountain Moon made with an elk blend burger, Swiss cheese, braised rotkohl red cabbage, whole grain mustard aioli, microgreens, and cumberland sauce (spiced red wine jelly) on a coriander seed bun. McKinney will be open in time to serve this creation.
Hopdoddy’s bar serves boozy drinks, draft beer, and milkshakes such as frozen margaritas, tres leches shake, boozy double chocolate brownie shake spiked with Frangelico Hazelnut Liqueur.
Hopdoddy has 47 locations and counting across Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida and Louisiana including Uptown Dallas, Addison, Euless, Fort Worth Alliance, Fort Worth Left Bank, Uptown Dallas, Preston Center, and Plano.
“We’re thrilled to bring Hopdoddy up north to McKinney,” said Hopdoddy Burger Bar CEO Jeff Chandler. “North Texas has always shown tremendous love for our brand, and we can’t wait to share our signature burgers and craft cocktails with even more guests in the area.”