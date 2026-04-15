Restaurant News Roundup
Catch up on all that's happening in this Dallas restaurant news
There's always a lot going on in the Dallas restaurant world, but the action this month seems unsurpassed. There are openings, closings, relocations, expansions, rebrandings, and new owners. So much news. There's also a wave of new menus just introduced for spring, because it's that time of the year.
Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:
Delhi6 Indian Kitchen & Bar, an authentic Indian restaurant in Highland Village, has moved to a new, larger location at 2420 Justin Rd., in the former Lost Colony space. The restaurant was previously located at The Shops at Highland Village. Driven by growing demand and a loyal customer base, owner Vipul Jain made the decision to relocate and elevate the dining experience. A full-service bar is set to open soon, alongside an expanded menu that will feature Indian-Chinese specialties and creative fusion dishes. New offerings include wraps; tacos; pizzas; and an indulgent dessert selection, highlighted by cheesecakes infused with unique Indian flavors.
Too Thai Street Eats, a Thai restaurant that opened in Carrollton in 2017, now has a second location in Frisco, at 9150 Warren Pkwy. #100, in a shopping center at Preston Road that is home to Asian chains such as 99 Ranch, Daiso, Teso Life, Royce Chocolate, and 85 Bakery. Specialties include khao soi, a coconut chicken curry noodle dish from northern Vietnam, and pad kra pao, a stir-fry with meat, garlic, chili, and basil, served with jasmine rice and a fried egg. Owner Kunya Chaiwasun, a native of Bangkok, also owns Best Thai Signature and Boba Tea and Treats.
Honeybird, a small local chain specializing in sandwiches, doughnuts, coffee, and matcha drinks, has opened a location in Allen at 803 E. Main St. #G, in a strip center off Greenville Avenue. They do fried chicken sandwiches with buttermilk fried chicken and Havarti cheese, and a roast beef sandwich with onion and Gruyere cheese. Doughnuts are decadent, such as Banana Pudding with maple icing, or the Churro Cronut — a croissant doughnut with cinnamon sugar and cream cheese frosting. They stay on top of trends like their recent debut of the Dubai Chewy Cookie with a kataifi filling. Allen is their third location, joining their original location in Flower Mound which opened in 2022, and a location in Plano.
Deviled Egg Co., a small local chain, just opened at The Sound at Cypress Waters at 3001 Olympus Blvd. #100 in Coppell, where it's serving deviled eggs in 18 varieties: traditional, everything seasoning, smoked salmon, south of the border, sriracha bacon, jalapeño popper, crab rangoon, chicken bacon ranch, Cali roll, Buffalo blue cheese, Buffalo chicken, chicken n a pickle, chicken Caesar, gyro, cheeseburger, BBQ chicken, gyro, and a rotating flavor. In addition to deviled eggs, they also offer protein bowls, coffee, and bagels. The company was founded by entrepreneur Raechel Van Buskirk and has three other locations: McKinney and Rockwall, which are, like Coppell, takeout only; and the original in Denison, which is also dine-in with a more extensive menu that includes appetizers, shareable dishes, and a full bar of fun cocktails.
Hide Bar at 1928 Greenville Ave. quietly closed at the end of March, following the St. Patrick's Day festivities. The bar — which originally opened in Deep Ellum in 2017, then closed in 2020 during the pandemic — relocated to Lower Greenville in 2022, following a time-consuming and expensive makeover. Owner Nick Backlund told the DMN that he was closing Hide because he was not allowed to keep the bar open after midnight, due to limits in the neighborhood.
Whipped ricotta with spring peas at Mar Y Sol.Mirador
San Marzano Italian, a New York restaurant that opened a location in Uptown in 2024, has closed. The original location opened in New York's East Village in 2014, where it draws locals and NYU students for its mix-and-match approach where you choose a pasta and pair it with choice of sauce from selections, such as Bolognese, wild boar ragù, tomato-vodka, pesto, meatball, or shrimp scampi. They opened on a prominent corner at 3700 McKinney Ave., in the spot previously occupied by Public School 214.
Dave's Hot Chicken has opened at 4909 Ross Ave. #100, in Dallas, in a space that was previously Marzano's Pizza. This is Dave's 15th location in DFW, joining Mesquite, Richardson, Irving, Addison, Plano, Arlington, Lewisville, Hurst, McKinney, Fort Worth, and Denton.
Bit of Grub is a new restaurant in North Dallas at 19129 Preston Rd. #100 with a wide-ranging menu of American and Tex-Mex basics including fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, nachos, chicken-fried steak, Caesar salad, smashburgers, chicken sandwich, patty melt, onion rings, banana pudding, and fried apple pie. That location was previously a Dunkin Donuts, a Kenny's Cafe, and a Mexican place called Casa Mama's for a decade.
Stan's Blue Note at 2908 Greenville Ave. has a new ownership team in Mo Sherbi & Reid McRae, who state that they are honored to carry on its legacy while bringing fresh energy. They're hatching a new menu, a new upstairs private E-lounge (a private area that can host game-watching parties or people can play games), and upgrades to the bathrooms and patios. They're adding a smashburger, but they promise that the patty melt is "safe and sound," as well as fried mozzarella sticks and spaghetti and meatballs.
Ellie's Cafe & Tea Room is a renamed and refreshed cafe and tea room now open Plano in the High Street Antique Mall at 800 N. Central Expy., in the former Chocolate Angel space. The owners and staff are the same, but the name change took place because the Chocolate Angel license expired and was not renewed. The menu — featuring deviled eggs, avocado toast, spinach salad, quinoa bowl, turkey and Brie sandwich, and more — has been updated with new recipes and an overall refreshed experience.
Bulla Gastrobar in Plano has a new menu for spring that includes calamari slow-cooked in its own ink, pork belly with piquillo confit, roasted sweet potatoes with goat cheese spread, cannelloni pasta filled with lamb and Idiazabal cheese, tempura asparagus with goat cheese and yogurt, and dulce de leche cheesecake.
Mar y Sol, the Latin American restaurant, has updated its menu including adding a dedicated Nikkei section, showcasing Japanese-Peruvian inspired crudos and tiraditos; new street tacos; and a new Wood Fire Grill section. New dishes include lobster rice with lobster bisque, tacos with skirt steak or shrimp, quesabirria, branzino, and Lomo NY strip.
Mirador has new dishes for spring including ricotta with English peas, butter lettuce salad, and cavatelli pesto with green garlic and arugula. New cocktails include a white Negroni with Bombay Sapphire and bianco vermouth, and a Ruby Spritz with hibiscus-infused tequila, elderflower, and prosecco.
Ube pancakes at Hash Kitchen.Hash Kitchen
Lazy Dog Restaurants has a new menu of seasonal dishes and cocktails for spring. Highlights include Korean fried chicken bao buns, chicken shawarma salad, deviled egg salad sandwich, chili-garlic cucumbers, and rigatori with burrata cheese and greens. New cocktails include a watermelon margarita and a yuzu skinny margarita. It's available at all six DFW locations in Addison, Allen, Arlington, Euless/Glade Springs, Plano, and Garland.
Hash Kitchen has a new lineup of limited-time brunch items available through June including ube buttermilk pancakes with blueberry compote; strawberry shortcake pancakes layered with cream cheese frosting and strawberry compote; and the Hash brunch sammie with bacon, hash browns, eggs, cheddar, and hollandaise, served with fries.
Snooze Eatery is expanding beyond its breakfast-and-brunch roots with a new lineup of lunch dishes rolling out nationwide: The Rachel sandwich with turkey, Swiss, slaw, and spicy bacon Thousand Island; Grilled 3-cheese and tomato soup; Cobb salad with habanero pork belly, avocado, pickled red onion, and chickpeas; beef-and-cheddar smashburger on pretzel bun; whipped cottage cheese toast with balsamic date spread; and steel-cut oats with maple cinnamon vanilla cream, berries, and toasted brown butter granola.
Cantina Laredo has new dishes for spring at its Addison and Frisco locations, including carnitas nachos, sopecitos with carnitas and black beans; mahi mahi with cilantro lime rice and asparagus; and chopped salad with field greens, black beans, avocado, strawberries, queso fresco, spicy pumpkin seeds, and cilantro-lime vinaigrette. New tacos served with Mexican rice and ranchero beans include carnitas, chicken in cascabel sauce, and Angus beef brisket.
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden has contracted Proof of the Pudding, an Atlanta-based catering operation, as its preferred food and beverage provider. Proof's portfolio includes the PGA Tour, Gas South Arena, and The World of Coca-Cola, among others. They'll be doing the food for events such as neo-expressionist artist Hunt Slonem: Bunnies, Birds & Butterflies Exhibition (April 20-September 30) with a limited-edition drink that brings the magic of the exhibit to the table in a whimsical, themed tea at the DeGoyler House; plus new menus and picnic offerings for the Cool Thursdays Concert Series from April 23-June 11. For the first time, guests can also pre-order food.
Hotel ZaZa has appointed new corporate executive chef Chad Blunston, who will oversee culinary operations across all properties including Group Therapy in Austin, Dragonfly in Dallas, Tipping Point in Memorial City, and Monarch in Houston. He previously served as VP of culinary at HM Alpha Hotels & Resorts.