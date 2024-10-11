Amerian Airlines Center has unveiled a new food menu in time for the 2024-2025 season that includes pizza and chicken from some high-end names.
According to a release, the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars have partnered with Levy, American Airlines Center’s hospitality partner, and 50 Eggs Hospitality Group to upgrade the food experience.
Patrick Dumont, governor of the Mavericks says in a statement that "these enhancements are the beginning of our effort to reimagine the experience at American Airlines Center," while Dallas Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts says that “championship-level teams on the ice and on the court go well with championship-level food."
Upgrading menus has been a trend at sports venues in recent years, one that AAC has not followed until now, says John Kunkel, founder of 50 Eggs Hospitality Group, who helped introduce the menu at an event at the arena on October 11.
"The arena here has been so focused on winning and excellence in their teams, the food was really just never a focus," Kunkel says. "When new ownership came in, we looked around at other stadiums coming alive and revamping menus, and wanted to continue to provide a great experience for the fans and keep pushing things. Particularly with new ownership having such an understanding and long background in hospitality and luxury hotels and restaurants, they knew immediately what they wanted to do. We had been partners on other projects for years, so it was a natural progression to get into."
Highlights include:
Chicken tenders: 50 Eggs Hospitality (Yardbird, Chica, Wakuda), will roll out chicken tenders from their popular Spring Chicken restaurant. The group has been instrumental in developing the vision for the new elevated menu alongside Levy and the American Airlines Center.
Pizza: 50 Eggs brought in Bonanno Brothers Pizzeria, from award-winning Denver-based chef Frank Bonanno (Mizuna, Luca, French 75, Osteria Marco, Salita Vesper Lounge) to do a freshly spun and hand-stretched pizza available in cheese and pepperoni, at Bonanno Brothers Pizzeria throughout the arena.
"Across the country, chicken fingers and pizza are the number one seller in every stadium," Kunkel says. "Doesn't matter if you've got sushi or Middle East — it doesn't matter, people love those two items. So we put a big focus on trying to make those the best we could. In this cse, all Italian imported ingredients and amazing pizza prepared by an award winning chef."
Other upgrades include a Texas-sized Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich, Niman Ranch hot dogs, jumbo pretzels, dulce de leche churros, street tacos, a smash burger, and BBQ.
The new menu rolls out Saturday October 12 at the Dallas Stars’ regular season home opener against the New York Islanders.
The 2024-25 American Airlines Center signature food menu:
Bonanno Brothers Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza
Chef Frank Bonnano will use ingredients such as Caputo 00 flour, Italian mozzarella and parmesan, Burke pepperoni, and fresh full red tomato sauce for a new take on pizza, the most popular food item ordered at American Airlines Center.
Chicken Tenders by Spring Chicken
Hand-breaded fresh chicken tenderloins created in collaboration with the James Beard award-winning recipe from 50 Eggs Hospitality's Yardbird restaurant.
All-Beef Hot Dog
Niman Ranch all-beef hot dogs are smoked over hickory wood without added nitrates or nitrites, served on brioche buns baked by Signature Baking Company.
Zavala’s BBQ
Consistently ranked as one of the best BBQ joints in the DFW area, Zavala’s will bring brisket, sausage, ribs, and more.
Artisan Soft Pretzels
Handmade on-site using an authentic Amish recipe, these premium soft pretzels from Ben’s Pretzels are light, fluffy, and lightly salted with an imported German pretzel salt. All pretzels are egg-, dairy-, and nut-free.
Dulce de Leche Churros
Created in collaboration with local business The Churro Factory, these treats will have the perfect blend of crispy, golden dough and rich, creamy sweetness.
Texas-Sized Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
A Texas-sized rendition of the Philadelphia classic, the sandwich will include all-natural black angus beef from 44 Farms, a Cameron, Texas, family-owned operation with more than 100 years of experience providing a delicious, wholesome, and enjoyable eating experience. The sandwiches will be served with white American cheese and provolone cheese, sautéed white onions, and wrapped in a signature baking fresh French baguette from Signature Baking Company.
Street Tacos
Using corn tortillas from La Norteña Tortillas, fans can choose from three different options:
- Carne Asada: Carne asada, cilantro-onions, avocado salsa
- Chicken Carnitas Taco: Chicken carnitas, cilantro-onions, tomatillo salsa
- Tacos al Pastor: Shaved pastor meat, cilantro-onions, grilled pineapple, salsa taquera
Smash Burger
The burger has been reimagined with a custom beef blend from Buckhead Meat Co. and includes American cheese, Levy secret sauce, and bread and butter pickles on a brioche bun from Signature Baking Company.