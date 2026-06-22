Korean food find
L.A. Korean favorite Jinsol Gukbap brings authentic Busan soups to Plano
A new Korean restaurant from Los Angeles has arrived in Plano: Called Jinsol Gukbap, it is now open at 111 W. Spring Creek Pkwy., Suite 102, near the intersection of US 75.
Jinsol Gukbap is an L.A.-born concept specializing in rich, pork-based soups inspired by the traditional cuisine of the Busan region of South Korea.
This marks the franchise's second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (the first is in Carrollton) and the first owned by Bo Young Jang. Jang previously operated another Korean restaurant, Naju Myeonok, which opened in 2023 in the same spot, but she pivoted to Jinsol Gukbap.
Jang says she chose the brand because dwaeji gukbap, a hearty Busan specialty featuring pork, rice, and a rich broth, is one of her favorite dishes. It's also Jinsol Gukbap's signature item, and she hopes to introduce it to more diners in Dallas.
“When I first tried Jinsol Gukbap in L.A., I was so mesmerized by the rich and deep flavor, and I made it a goal to bring the popular franchise to Dallas,” Jang says.
The restaurant specializes in casual Korean comfort food made with fresh ingredients, featuring handmade noodles, dumplings, kimchi, and gochujang (fermented chile paste).
The broth is the star of the menu; made from scratch, it simmers pork bones for up to 24 hours to achieve a deep, rich flavor. Pots of salt and pepper sit on each table so diners can adjust the seasoning to their liking.
Jinsol Gukbap's rich, spicy hot pots and authentic Korean specialty meats are designed to bring friends and family together.Photo courtesy of Jinsol Gukbap
Soup bowls feature a variety of proteins — including shredded brisket, oxtail, short rib, and Korean sausage — and range from $15 to $17. The menu also features kimchi stew with pork belly, grilled or braised marinated short ribs, pork or mushroom hot pots, stir-fried squid, and jokbal (braised pig’s feet), with prices ranging from $20 to $45.
Cold noodles round out the menu. Served in an ice-cold broth, they are traditionally paired with barbecue meats to signal the end of a large meal.
Because Korean dining culture revolves around family and connection, the dishes are designed for sharing. Each plate offers a balanced mix of proteins, vegetables, and rice or noodles.
To complement the menu, the restaurant serves a variety of fruit-flavored soju — a clear, distilled Korean spirit known for its smooth, sweet taste — as well as Korean and domestic beers and sodas.
The 85-seat dining room features large tables designed to accommodate groups of friends and families gathering for a meal.
Jinsol Gukbap is open daily for lunch from 11 am-3 pm and for dinner from 5-9:30 pm.