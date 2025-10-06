Cinnamon Roll News
Waco queen Joanna Gaines' baked treats now in Target freezer aisle
Texas-based mom-and-pop juggernut Joanna and Chip Gaines have made their debut in the frozen-foods aisle: According to a release, Magnolia Table, the couple's Waco-based home and lifestyle brand, has launched a line of cookies and baked treats available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and at the Magnolia Table restaurant takeaway in Waco — bringing Joanna's recipes into your home kitchen.
The collection features six items, made with flour, butter, sour cream, etc., sold in raw condition and ready to be baked. They're regularly priced at around $12 but are all on sale for $10:
- Jo's Buttermilk Biscuits — Flaky, golden, and buttery; 6 biscuits in a box.
- Classic Cinnamon Rolls — Swirled with brown sugar and cinnamon, gooey in the center and lightly golden at the edges; rise and thaw on the counter, then bake for 25 minutes. 4 cinnamon rolls to a box.
- After School Banana Bread — A banana quick bread infused with brown sugar and a hint of salt; whole loaf, with 8 servings
- Chocolate Chip Cookies - Golden and crisp at the edges, soft and chewy at the center; 12 cookies per box.
- Silo Cookies — peanut butter chips and chocolate chips melt into warm oats, while crunchy walnuts add a satisfying crunch; 12 cookies per box.
- Classic Sugar Cookies — Delicately sweet with a buttery soft center; 12 cookies per box.
"Magnolia Table has been a source of recipes, meals, and food inspiration for almost a decade, and I have loved watching all the ways our table has become connected to yours," Joanna says in a statement. "This line of frozen baked goods came from a place of wanting to help make it easier to gather together around the table with your people."
The Gaines' empire extends from the Magnolia Table restaurant, Magnolia Press Coffee Co., Silos Baking Co., cookbooks spanning three volumes with over 400 recipes, and the Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines cooking shows.
The Gaines would not be the first to initiate a frozen baked treat line; the famed New York-based Levain Bakery launched a similar initiative in 2020 with four of their famous cookies sold in frozen dough form at Central Market. Unfortunately, they halted the line in 2022 due to distribution difficulties.