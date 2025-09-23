Dumpling News
Lulu Modern Chinese restaurant to bring NY vibe to West Plano Village
An upscale Chinese restaurant with roots in New York is coming to Texas. Called Lulu Modern Chinese, it's a new concept making its Texas debut in Plano, where it will open at 3310 Dallas Pkwy. #121, in the former Royale Burgers space in early fall.
Their goal is to bring an authentic and modern Chinese experience with classics like Peking duck, xiao long bao (soup dumplings), and seafood executed with spices and recipes from the Jiang Nan region, which encompasses the city of Shanghai.
It'll also have a casual-but-sophisticated atmosphere, and a full bar with craft cocktails.
The restaurant is being shepherded into Texas by veteran restaurateur Sunny Chang, who has been involved with a number of Asian restaurants in New York and Colorado.
"I'm interested in doing a modern, contemporary version of Chinese food — keeping it authentic but also with a cool presence geared toward a younger crowd," Chang says. "I've observed that there's a real audience and desire for good Chinese food, especially in the Dallas area."
The kitchen staff has all worked in Michelin-rated restaurants including a Michelin Bib Gourmand, and will execute a menu of noodles, rice, kung pao chicken, honey walnut shrimp, and Peking duck.
Dumplings at Lulu Modern ChineseLuLu Modern Chinese
They'll also do a lot of vegetarian dishes. "They'll be a huge staple — lotus root, eggplant, spinach, watercress, broccoli — exactly what you would eat in a Chinese American home," he says.
"There's a fallacy that if you want good food, you have to hit a hole in the wall or a mom-and-pop, especially with Chinese food," he says. "We're trying to evolve that. There's so much to Chinese culture, so many variations. I'd like to show that Chinese food is not just takeout. It can be elegant and fun."
The space spans 4,300 square feet, which they're transforming with a subtle lounge theme — a place you can dine or even go to grab tequila shots and listen to music. To that end, there will be a soundtrack with '90s hip-hop and pop, plus craft cocktails, and a serious collection of sake and wine which Chang says will include smaller labels — "not what you'd typically find at a Chinese restaurant," he says.
The name Lulu represents a whole vibe.
"It's your uncle, your dog, it's a friendly name for a local spot that everyone can go to and enjoy themselves, with great service but with a reminder that we don't ourselves too seriously," he says.