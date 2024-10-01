Dallas-based Maggiano's Little Italy drops new menu from Michelin chef
A Dallas-based Italian restaurant chain is stepping up its game: Maggiano’s Little Italy, the upscale Italian concept that's part of Brinker International, has brought in a Michelin-star chef to elevate the dining experience, with innovative dishes and concepts.
According to a release, chef Anthony Amoroso has been named vice president of innovation and growth, and will lead the chain in a new, more exciting culinary direction.
Amoroso has worked for restaurants such as SeaBlue at The Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Aria Resort & Casino, and Corporate Executive Chef at MGM Resorts. He earned the Michelin star while working at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, and was also a winner on Iron Chef America in 2009.
In his new role, he'll create and execute dishes that celebrate traditional Italian flavors while incorporating modern culinary techniques.
The new hire is part of an initiative by Maggiano's president Dominique Bertolone, who joined the company in December 2023. Bertolone, who also worked at the Bellagio, says in a statement that bringing Amoroso to the team is a first for the company, and promises to be a game-changer.
Maggiano's chef Anthony AmorosoMaggiano's
“Welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Anthony Amoroso as our Vice President of Innovation and Growth, along with our exciting new menu additions, represents a pivotal moment in our journey," Bertolone says. "Chef Amoroso’s Michelin distinction is more than just an accolade – it embodies his extraordinary creativity, meticulous precision, and unwavering passion for culinary excellence."
New menu items include appetizers, entrées, and desserts, some with interactive tableside presentations:
- Antipasto Board with meats, cheeses, crisp toasts, and other house-made accompaniments
- Chef’s Signature Caesar, with Romaine lettuce hearts, Caesar dressing, croutons, and topped with Parmesan cheese grated tableside
- Mozzarella alla Caprese, with mozzarella, tomato, and basil drizzled with balsamic glaze
- "Riserva” veal parmesan: a 14-ounce bone-in veal chop, breaded and topped with marinara and mozzarella, cut tableside
- Chicken saltimbocca, chicken breast cutlets wrapped in prosciutto and sage in a lemon butter sauce, with spaghetti aglio e olio (spaghetti with olive oil)
- Dessert trio: cheesecake, tiramisu, and Vera’s lemon cookies
Maggiano’s has also instituted a Master Sommelier Selection of six wines by the glass, chosen by master sommelier Jason Smith, one of 168 certified professionals in the Americas, featuring wines not commonly available by the glass.
Amoroso says he looks forward to leading the restaurant on a new path.
“I am honored to be joining the Maggiano’s team to help shape this next era of the brand, building upon its rich heritage and commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences,” says Amoroso in a statement. “Maggiano’s has long been synonymous with classic Italian-American dining, offering cocktails, wine, dishes and experiences that foster unforgettable memories for our guests. I’m excited to partner with the team, push the envelope and ultimately, set a new standard.”
Maggiano's was originally founded in Chicago in 1991, then was acquired by Brinker International, owner of Chili's Grill and Bar, in 1995. There are four locations in Dallas, and 50 locations across the U.S.