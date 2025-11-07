Tea News
New tea at Dallas' Mansion on Turtle Creek is seriously surreal
Dallas is a little tea crazy these days, but the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek has launched a new tea that stands out as truly surreal: Called the Surrealism Art Afternoon Tea, it's a limited-time immersive culinary experience timed to coincide with the International Surrealism Exhibition at the Dallas Museum of Art, and it's open for reservations through March 22, 2026.
According to a release, the Surrealism Art Afternoon Tea transforms The Mansion’s regular afternoon tea into a dreamlike journey, starring a parade of whimsical desserts paired with organic teas and celebratory champagne.
Guests will begin with savory sandwiches, followed by scones and inspired pastries reimagined through Dalí and the surrealistic lens.
The menu is informed by three pastries inspired by surrealistic works of art — two of which take direct inspiration by iconic works of Salvador Dalí. Each pastry draws from the symbolism, whimsy, and surreal visual language of these masterpieces.
These desserts are the centerpieces of the experiencing, evoking dreamscapes that are surreal in form and flavor.
Highlights include:
The Queen of Hearts, inspired by Dalí’s “Playing Card” collection. At first glance it looks like a regular card, but with a closer look you can find an array of traditional and non-traditional symbols and colors.
This pastry features ruby peach jelly, almond sponge and glazed strawberry mousse on a red sable heart, garnished with chocolate decorations and an edible queen of hearts.
The Metamorphosis of Narcissus. Painted in 1937, The Metamorphosis of Narcissus is Dalí’s interpretation of the Greek myth. Focusing on the narcissus flower, which begins to blossom out of Dalí’s egg, the flower symbolizes new beginnings.
This cake is composed of a mango and passion fruit jelly, pistachio financier and vanilla mouse, dipped in passion fruit chocolate and garnished with sugar daffodil and chocolate leaves.
Butterfly Windmill. this surrealist-inspired creation reflects the butterfly as a timeless symbol of freedom, metamorphosis, and transformation, central themes within the Surrealist movement.
The pastry layers citrus crémeux, olive oil cake, and almond–hazelnut praline, encased in Manjari chocolate mousse, glazed, and dipped in yuzu chocolate. A delicate butterfly, crafted from chocolate and sugar, crowns the piece as a final tribute to its symbolism.
The tea is set in the historic 1925 Mansion Library, surrounded by stained‐glass windows in a 16th-century Italian Renaissance-inspired setting. Price is $95, or $115 with a glass of Bollinger Champagne. Reservations are available Saturday and Sunday from 12–2:30 p.m. and may be made on OpenTable.