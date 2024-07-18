Alberto News
Latin restaurant from Lombardi fam to open in former Abacus Dallas
Lombardi Family Concepts, led by founder Alberto Lombardi, has another restaurant teed up: Called Mar Y Sol Cocina Latina, it's a new Latin-themed restaurant that will open at 4511 McKinney Ave., also known as the space where Abacus used to be.
According to a release, it'll open on July 20.
That location was most previously Jasper's Uptown, a casual sibling to Abacus which opened in the space after Abacus closed in 2019. Jasper's closed during the pandemic in 2021, and the space was in development by at least one operator before Lombardi came along.
This is Lombardi's stomping grounds, from perennially successful concepts like Taverna and Toulouse a few blocks away to his newer Chinese restaurant Maison Chinoise, just down the road.
Mar Y Sol's menu will focus on South American countries such as Argentina and Peru, with crudo, ceviches, and meats cooked in the open-fire cooking method, using wood and charcoal to imbue meats with distinct flavors.
Tempting dishes include
- Argentinian beef and mushroom empanadas
- smoked chicken and potato croquettes
- fried rice with brisket and shiitake mushrooms
- lomo saltado -- beef tips with crispy potatoes
- banana leaf wrapped salmon
Appetizers range from $15 to $20, entrees run from $28 for the lomo saltado to high-ticket and shareable options like parillada Argentina, a "meat board" with sirloin, filet, sausage, chicken, and tortillas for $128, and a 16-oz bone-in Prime filet by Allen Brothers for $145.
There are also street tacos in four varieties — short rib, shrimp, chicken, or mushroom — for $23 to $24, three per order.
Cocktails will feature "robust flavors and garnishes of exotic fruits that flirt with the senses." Honey, calm down, it's just a drink. That will include tequila and mezcal-based creations, alongside the Caipiroska, which the internet says is also known as caipivodka and is similar to a caipirinha — so many cocktails with lookalike names! — but is prepared with vodka instead of cachaça, and is popular in Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay and Argentina. The internet says "it is also sometimes known as caipirodka," because the other three "caip" variations are not enough.
The wine list will showcase South American varietals, including selections from Casa Madero, one of the oldest vineyards in Latin America, dating back to the late 1500s.
Decor is always a big thing with Lombardi concepts. The restaurant features: custom-designed wood accent walls, hand-sculpted pottery, natural wood branches, neutral-toned stones, and lush plants. The centerpiece of the dining room is a natural marble bar.
Dining areas include a main dining area infused with South American influences, surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, or a vibrant outdoor garden, which is new to the space. There's also an exclusive private dining room with its own private bar and restroom.
Shhh, hang on, Alberto has something to say:
"As I enjoyed a glass of wine, I decided to capture South America's lively spirit and gastronomic wealth in my latest venture, Mar Y Sol. This concept aims to refresh Dallas's dining scene, providing a complete experience that transcends great food and cocktails to include an atmosphere echoing with vibrant music, embodying the lively South American spirit."