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AC Marriott Hotel in McKinney debuts with chef-driven rooftop bistro
A much-anticipated McKinney hotel is opening with a chef-driven restaurant and rooftop dining: AC Hotel McKinney by Marriott and its fifth-floor Good & Proper Wood Fired Bistro will welcome guests Wednesday, November 18, at 7600 State Hwy. 121 in the Craig Ranch entertainment district.
Leading the kitchen and culinary program is executive chef Alphonse Ngoh. Restaurant manager Hiram Lopez has signed on to run front-of-house operations.
Together they aim to deliver "elevated yet approachable" experiences for diners — outside on the patio or indoors around an open kitchen and wood-fire hearth, according to a press release. The dining areas are open to both hotel guests and visitors.
Good & Proper's menu features modern American cuisine with Texas-inspired influences, including dishes such as Hatch chili cornbread with white cheddar and Texas wildflower honey; beef cheek arancini with mozzarella and tomato sugo; and wood fired Gulf red snapper with charred lemon, fennel and citrus salad, and herb salsa verde. Entrees include salmon, pork chop, prime ribeye. A kids' menu includes spaghetti, burgers, and chicken dinners.
Other menu highlights include:
- Fig and burrata, a starter with grilled figs, burrata, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, Texas honey, and white balsamic vinaigrette.
- Toasted banana bread with whipped pecan butter and sea salt
- Caprese panzanella made with marinated mozzarella pearls, heirloom tomatoes, basil, toasted sourdough croutons, arugula, and balsamic glaze.
- Lemon ricotta pancakes with brûléed banana and maple syrup
- Whipped eggplant dip with fire-roasted eggplant, EVOO, roasted garlic, and brick-oven flatbread
- Sunset butternut squash soup
- Pistachio creme brûlée
- Citrus olive oil cake with blood-orange glaze, mascarpone whipped cream, and pepita pumpkin brittle
The bar menu includes a Riverside Gin and tonic and bloody Mary, as well as zero-proof cocktails such as the elderflower spritz, virgin Mary, and apple tonic.
Ngoh brings experience in Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, menu development, and restaurant openings, having trained under New York chef Michael Psilakis and worked in Los Angeles kitchens before relocating to Texas. He later helped launch Houston's Dolce Niente Italian alongside chef Bob Getchell.
“I believe great food starts with quality ingredients, consistency, attention to detail, and a strong team behind it,” Ngoh says in his Good & Proper bio.
Lopez, a certified sommelier, has more than 15 years of experience in luxury food and beverage operations, including positions at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point and Montage Laguna Beach in California.
"Great hospitality is all about making people feel welcome and creating experiences they'll remember," he says in the release.
The AC Hotel McKinney in Craig Ranch, designed for both business and leisure travelers, began booking Sunday, November 15. The five-floor hotel features 137 rooms and 3,000 square feet of flexible event space. Bistro hours are Sunday-Thursday, 5-10 pm and Friday and Saturday, 5-11 pm.