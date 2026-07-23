A Lot Cooler
Matthew McConaughey launches boozy ice cream made just for Dallas
A Texas movie star's famous tequila brand is taking the classic margarita to new heights in the form of a boozy frozen dessert this summer.
Matthew and Camila McConaughey's Pantalones Organic Tequila has teamed up with New York-based ice cream chain Tipsy Scoop to launch two margarita-inspired ice cream flavors — one of which will be exclusive to Dallas.
The first boozy flavor is Pantalones Peaches & Cream Margarita Ice Cream, which rolled out across all Tipsy Scoop locations nationwide on July 22, to coincide with National Tequila Day (July 24). Inspired by a fruity Southern staple, it infuses fresh peach ice cream with Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila and lime, promising creamy and irresistible indulgence with every bite.
Then, for Dallas only, comes the Dallas Margarita Sorbet, which will be served exclusively at the forthcoming Dallas Tipsy Scoop "barlour," set to open "later this summer or early fall," the company says, in Oak Cliff.
The dairy-free and vegan rendition of the classic drink combines Pantalones Organic Reposado Tequila with citrus, orange liqueur, and fresh lime juice for a refreshing summer treat. It will become a permanent fixture on the menu at the new Dallas shop.
The Peaches & Cream Margarita ice cream is available now. Courtesy of Pantalones Organic Tequila
"We love transforming iconic cocktails into unforgettable frozen desserts, and margaritas have always been a customer favorite," says Tipsy Scoop founder and CEO Melissa Tavss in a release. "Partnering with Pantalones Organic Tequila allowed us to create a flavor that captures everything people love about a refreshing tequila cocktail in a fun, scoopable format."
"[The collaboration] is fun, unexpected, and proof that tequila belongs in more places than just your glass," echoes Persia Tatar of Pantalones Organic Tequila.
While no official date has been revealed for the Dallas launch, the limited edition Peaches & Cream Margarita flavor will be served all Tipsy Scoop shops through the end of August. (There are no locations in Texas.) It's available for $8.50 per scoop or $16 per pint in store, or you can go big with four-pint pack for $109.95, available for delivery via gourmet food site Goldbelly.