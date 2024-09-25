Mex Mex News
Much to love at new family-owned Mexican restaurant in Lakewood Dallas
A wonderful new family-owned Mexican restaurant has opened in Dallas' Lakewood neighborhood: Called Las Favela, it's at 7260 Gaston Ave., in a space that was previously home to Andrea’s Italian, which closed in 2023 after nearly a decade.
Andrea's was a neighborhood favorite, but there is much to love about Las Favela, from sisters Elvira and Josefina Favela, and Josefina’s daughter Natalie. Elvira is the chef. She brings 42 years of experience from tenures at the Anatole, the Texas Rangers, Dallas Mavericks, Lava Cantina, and Eataly.
Josefina is a longtime entrepreneur with background in sales, and Natalie worked with her aunt Elvira at Lava Cantina, where she learned to love the business.
Josefina and her family were regulars at Andrea’s. When she heard that the restaurant was closing, she saw an opportunity to start their own family restaurant.
The Favela sisters are from a small town in Zacatecas, Mexico, called La Laguna, and the decor is inspired by their childhood memories and iconic places in their hometown. It includes vasijas de barro, typical pottery from Mexico, as well as sombreros on the wall, some from their dad, and colorful tables with tiles hand painted by their nephew.
“We wanted to show where are from and remember our beginnings," Elvira says.
The pride also shows in the restaurant's name, a tribute to Elvira and Josefina’s father, who passed away in June while the space was being finished.
“It’s a way to honor his life. He raised us and he helped with the space," Elvira says.
The menu is extensive with more than 80 breakfast, lunch, and dinner items.
“It is designed for all ages and all tastes," Elvira says." We looked the area, prices and we created it to make it competitive."
Chips and creamy white queso at Las FavelaLas Favela
Traditional Mexican dishes with a family-recipe twist, such as Enchiladas La Laguna, Nachos La Torre, Camarones a La Diabla, Milanesas, and Street Elote have already emerged as customer favorites, priced from $16 to $24.
They also offer a sharable plate called “Don Juve”, in memory of their dad, with offers flautas, stuffed jalapeños, quesadillas, fried shrimp, and French fries for $32.
“Our portions are very generous," Elvira says. "Most people have leftovers, that’s how we were raised. In our own family parties, we always cook more for people to take food home."
Dessert includes a Chocolate Bread Pudding, served warm, plus Churros, Mini Sopapillas and Tres Leches cake. They also make their own Aguas Frescas with watermelon, hibiscus, mango and coconut. Variety will change as new fruits are in season.
They do a comprehensive breakfast, ranging from Mexican favorites like as Migas and Burritos, to Pancakes, Parfaits, Omelets, and French Toast.
There's also a full bar, serving margaritas and vampiros, made with fresh juices; and Jarritos de Barro Mexicanos, which are cocktails served in typical clay glasses.
The restaurant is open from 9am to 9pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 9am to 11pm on Friday and Saturday. The space sits over 100 people, has ample parking and there are plans for an outdoor area in the future.