Pasta News
Dallas Italian restaurant Momo's Pasta spins off satellite in Frisco
A North Dallas Italian spot is expanding north: Momo's Pasta, which has been dishing out pasta for many years, most recently at Preston-Forest, is opening a location in Frisco.
According to a release, Momo's will open in Legacy Commons at 1279 Legacy Dr., in the same center as restaurants such as III Forks, Kenny's Burger, and Cantina Laredo. A Momo's Pasta representative says they hope to get the Frisco location open in late November or early December.
Momo's Pasta was co-founded in the early '90s by Antonio "Momo" Gattini, who moved here from Tuscany and partnered with Hoss Ghomi, a former employee, to open MoMo's Pasta. It started out on Knox Street, then moved to the Quadrangle, then relocated to the former Sallio's Bistro space at 11910 Preston Rd. in 2020.
Along the way, Ghomi took over sole ownership of Momo's Pasta. Meanwhile, Gattini also owned Momo's Italian Kitchen, a restaurant in Lake Highlands which has been under the doting care of current owners Aaron Gross and Wende Gross since 2017. Beyond their history, there is no connection between the two restaurants.
Momo's Pasta is an old-school Dallas Italian place with a goal to emulate a neighborhood trattoria you might find in Naples or Venice.
The menu is centered around 30 pasta dishes such as linguine carbonara, lobster ravioli, and tortelli stuffed with asparagus, ricotta, and proscuitto in a cream sauce, priced from $23 to $32. As is proven by one of the fun videos on their website showing them making pasta and pizza, they make most of their pastas in house. (Weirdly, they add milk to their pizza crust dough.)
Appetizers include Caprese salad, meatballs, proscuitto with melon, crab claws, and a homey oddity called "pink bread" — French bread topped with sundried tomato spread and melted mozzarella cheese.
There are also pizzas as well as steaks and chops, topping out at the tenderloin medallions in a gorgonzola mushroom cream sauce for $60.
To secure this premier location, Momo's was represented by Andy Anderson at Restaurant Properties Group.