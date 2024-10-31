Fried Chicken News
Dallas restaurant chain re-emerges as Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
A Dallas restaurant chain known for hand-battered chicken fingers and wings has officially re-emerged with a new lease on life: Now called Mr. Wong’s Chicken & Rice, it's a family-owned concept with six locations across DFW, including one at 2415 W. Illinois Ave., which just Improvements after a two-week renovation.
The location was the final stroke in a company-wide refresh and rebranding, with floor-to-ceiling upgrades, new furniture, and updated dining rooms.
Founded by Nick Wong — dubbed "Mr. Wong" by customers — the chain debuted in 1989 at 2878 W. Northwest Hwy., just above Dallas Love Field.
They became known for their menu of fried chicken with an Asian-Polynesian theme including "Hawaiian" wings in sweet & sour sauce, stir-fried dishes, and fried rice, available plain or with choice of beef, chicken, or shrimp.
The food is a bargain: A chicken tender meal starts at $7 for four fingers, or $9 for Hawaiian wings. A family meal with 15 chicken fingers starts at $17. It's also made to order, so you're advised to order ahead or else expect to wait 15 minutes before it's done.
Their chicken tenders are unique in that the batter is almost like a tempura batter. It results in a golden crust that's lighter, crunchier, "shaggier" than the usual fried chicken crust. According to Mr. Wong's marketing officer Jon Rice, they still use the same family recipe they've used since they were founded in 1989.
Back then, they were known as "The Original Chicken-N-Rice," and they went on to open locations in Pleasant Grove, North Dallas, and Irving.
Namesake Mister Wong died in 2021 but the business is now run by his daughter, Alisha, who has helped steer the company through a rebrand that began in 2020. Their new name celebrates the man who founded the company — while injecting some personality that sets them apart from the competition.
“We did an entire rebrand, from 'The Original CNR' to Mr. Wong’s Chicken & Rice,” Rice says.
At the same time, they began upgrades that included toning down the red-and-yellow color scheme seen in their decor and marketing materials for a more modern palette, with wide bench seating and a black tiled ceiling in their dining rooms, differentiating them in color and design from the many similar-appearing chicken-and-rice restaurant chains.
They've overhauled all of their locations. Some involved updates to the dining room and cashier area; others were relocated and underwent full construction.
The Oak Cliff location is the last of Mr.Wong's six Dallas locations to get an update.
They’re still waiting for artwork, featuring two framed pictures of food and a two-wall mural illustrating the history of Mr. Wong's, starting with Wong's immigration to the U.S. following college graduation in 1971.
Not every location is the same, and that means that curious customers will need to drive to the location in Pleasant Grove if they want to glimpse the "Who is Mr. Wong?" wall, featuring a portrait and bio of the trailblazing founder.