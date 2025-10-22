Another Round
Catch up on what's new in Dallas' cocktail world for fall 2025
Dallas drinkers, take note: Local bars and restaurants are going seasonal with their bar programs, stirring up fresh reasons to raise a glass this season, from fiery margaritas to mixology-driven storytelling and Italian aperitivo flair.
Here are six venues that've just debuted new things to drink for the fall:
Bourbon & Banter
Underground speakeasy at The Statler has unveiled three new cocktails for the season which strike a balance between inventive and timeless. The Knickerbocker is a refreshing blend of Diplomático Planas rum, Smith & Cross rum — two rums! — dry curaçao, raspberry, lime, and Angostura. The velvety Ramos Gin Fizz blends Ford's Gin, sloe gin, marionberry, egg white cream, and soda for a luscious finish. The more traditional Smoked Old Fashioned includes George Dickel 12-year bottled-in-bond whiskey infused with coffee, demerara, tobacco bitters, and American White Oak Smoke.
Cantina Laredo
Mexican restaurant chain is honoring Dia de los Muertos at its locations in Addison and Frisco with two festive new cocktails available through November 3. Each drink is made with Espolòn Tequila and served in a colorful Cantarito clay cup to take home as a keepsake, while supplies last. The Tropical Spirit has Espolòn Blanco Tequila, Montelobos Espadín Mezcal, lime, mango puree, and pineapple juice topped with Red Bull Yellow Edition (Tropical). The Ancho Piña ‘Rita has Espolòn Reposado Tequila, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Coco Reàl, lime juice, and pineapple jujice.
El Chico
Tex-Mex staple El Chico is dialing up the fun with a limited-edition “Mama’s Flavoritos” lineup, a seasonal celebration of bold, fruit-forward margaritas available now through January 19. The Fireball ‘Rita brings a cinnamon-kissed kick with El Toro Silver Tequila, Fireball Whiskey, Pibb Xtra, and a touch of grenadine. The Prickly Pear ‘Rita layers Campo Bravo Plata Tequila with triple sec, real prickly pear syrup, and fresh citrus. Both are $8 and available at select North Texas locations in Pantego (1549 S. Bowen Rd.), North Richland Hills (7621 Baker Blvd.), and Rockwall (503 I-30).
Medium Rare
Greenville Avenue restaurant centered on steak frites has two cocktails that convey intense holiday flavors. Spiked Apple Cider boasts the cozy vibes of fall with hot apple cider mulled with clove, cinnamon, and star anise, combined with Woodford bourbon, and served in a wine glass with a lemon wedge garnish. Their Pineapple Mule is a sweet, spicy, tropical twist on the classic mule with pineapple infused vodka, lime juice, ginger puree, and a splash of ginger ale.
Sanjh Restaurant & Bar
Acclaimed Indian restaurant in Irving just unveiled a fall menu by Yangdup Lama, a renowned mixologist and member of Bar World’s 100 Most Influential People. His new program tells “India’s story through drinks” with cocktails inspired by Delhi’s street food scene. Highlights include the Dear Delhi, smoky and bittersweet with maple-apple notes; the Kammagani, which uses moong dal halwa-washed bourbon for a rich, nutty depth; and the Southern Somrus, finished with aromatic curry leaf air. They also have zero-proof offerings spotlighting masala chai, rose, and pistachio.
Terra at Eataly Dallas
Italy’s legendary liqueur house Luxardo has joined forces with Terra, Eataly's rooftop restaurant above NorthPark Center, for a limited-time menu that brings la dolce vita to Dallas. The lineup reads like an Italian aperitivo dream:
- Espresso Martini – rich and well-balanced, featuring Luxardo Espresso and Maraschino
- Bianco Negroni – a crisp, bitter-forward aperitivo made with Luxardo Bitter Bianco
- Amaretto Sour – a silky, citrusy favorite using Luxardo Amaretto di Saschira
- Limoncello Spritz – bright, zesty, and made for early fall sipping
- Luxardo Last Word – a bold, herbaceous take on the Prohibition classic
Available through the end of the month, it’s a short-lived invitation to sip like you're in Milan without ever leaving NorthPark.