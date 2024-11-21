list news
Only one Dallas eatery makes OpenTable's top 100 restaurants for 2024
Restaurant reservation website OpenTable has just issued its new list of the top 100 restaurants in America for 2024, and only one eatery in Dallas made the list: Hudson House, the oyster-centric restaurant in Dallas' upscale Park Cities neighborhood.
The "2024's Top 100 Restaurants" is a compilation of the most sought-after and top-ranked restaurants in the U.S. based on 14 million verified reviews on OpenTable from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024. Restaurants are not ranked, but arranged in alphabetical order by state.
Hudson House, which opened in 2017, prides itself on its East Coast comfort food, with seafood dishes, cheeseburgers, and martinis.
"Oysters are flown in daily and are best paired with their legendary 'World’s Coldest Martinis,'" says the restaurant's OpenTable profile.
The fast-expanding chain was co-founded by East Hampton Sandwich Company honchos Hunter Pond and Kyle Brooks. The Lovers Lane location is one of six operating in Dallas-Fort Worth, most recently one that opened in Preston Hollow in April. There is also a location in Houston and another in Beverly Hills.
Pond, who is also the founder and CEO of the restaurant's parent company Vandelay Hospitality, shared his praise for Hudson House in a statement.
"To represent Dallas-Fort Worth and be part of such an esteemed group of restaurants is a testament to our team’s passion and dedication," Pond said. "We’re grateful to our loyal guests who have made this recognition possible."
Hudson House was one of 10 total Texas restaurants to receive recognition in OpenTable's list. In numbers that seem to reflect the recent Michelin Guide awards, Austin ruled with the highest number of restaurants. On the OpenTable list, Austin scored with seven total establishments, while San Antonio and Houston each had one.
The full list of Texas restaurants named on OpenTable's Top 100 Restaurants for 2024, organized alphabetically, are:
- Aba, Austin
- Hudson House - Lover's Lane, Dallas
- J Carver's Oyster Bar & Chophouse, Austin
- Jeffrey's Restaurant, Austin
- Red Ash Italia, Austin
- Sammie's Italian, Austin
- Steak 48, Houston
- Signature, San Antonio
- Uchi Austin
- Uchiko Austin