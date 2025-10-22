Closing News
Healthy restaurant on Dallas' McKinney Ave to close after 13 years
A longtime healthy restaurant in Uptown Dallas is closing: Origin Kitchen & Bar, which became a mainstay for the Whole30 crowd and a much-loved neighborhood favorite, will close its doors on October 26.
According to owners Russell and Jessica Aldredge, their lease is coming to an end, and they've decided not to renew.
The restaurant prevailed through the pandemic and more from its perch at 4438 McKinney Ave., starting out first as Origin Natural Food, a coffee shop with grab-and-go meals and a Paleo focus. In 2013, they rebranded as Origin Kitchen & Bar, adding a sit-down dining experience, with an open kitchen and full bar, and a broader menu with dishes like grass fed hanger steak with broccolini and onion rings.
Fans appreciated that they avoided dairy in the preparation of their egg dishes, relying on olive oil, and making dressings and sauces that were gluten- and dairy-free.
The couple shared their recollections in a Facebook post, stating that "Thirteen years ago, we opened Origin with a simple goal-to make food that mattered. Food that was sourced well, prepared with care and made people feel good long before “seed oil free” was cool. We were two naive people in love with zero restaurant experience, not even married yet-and many thought we were crazy for opening."
"Over the years, that little idea turned into something bigger than we ever imagined. We’ve watched regulars become friends, families grow around our tables (including our own). Our regulars-the ones who showed up week after week, year after year-you are the reason Origin became what it is. You kept us going through every season, even the hardest ones."
"We’ve been through a lot together-the ups, the pivots, the pandemic, the unknowns-and somehow Origin always stayed true to who we set out to be from the very beginning. That is what we are most proud of," they said.
"As our lease comes to an end, we are choosing to close this chapter of our lives on a high note. Our lives look different now-kids, other businesses, other passions and it feels like the right time to close with gratitude and pride. To our regulars, our community and our team (so many great people over the years) who have been like family-thank you. You have been the heartbeat of this place.Here’s to 13 beautiful years of good food, good people, and good memories."