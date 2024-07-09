Sports Celebrity News
Dallas Cowboys' Michael Irvin debuts swanky sports bar in The Colony
There's a new sports bar coming to Dallas from a bona-fide sports celebrity: Called Playmakers88, it's an upscale sports bar and restaurant opening in The Colony from Dallas Cowboys Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl Champion Michael Irvin.
The venue is located at 5005 SH 121, where a two-day grand opening celebration will take place July 12-13, open to the public:
- Friday, July 12 5 pm-12 am: Evening of live music and stand-up comedy by actor and comedian Tommy Davidson
- Saturday, July 13, 11 am-3 pm: Family-friendly afternoon featuring entertainment, giveaways, autographs, and photo opportunities. Attendees of the Saturday event are encouraged to come dressed representing their favorite sports team.
Playmakers88 is a lively sports bar and restaurant where Dallas Cowboys fans can watch and enjoy football games in a vibrant atmosphere that pays homage to the team’s legendary players. Memorabilia will include a large replica of the famous Ring of Honor with images of Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, and Troy Aikman, famously known as “The Triplets", as well as nods to the additional 21 Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor members.
“I am truly honored to create an upscale sports bar and restaurant where sports fans can cheer on their favorite teams and athletes, while enjoying great food, cocktails, and company,” said Irvin. “My hope is that each person who visits Playmakers88 feels the excitement, energy and love that I have for the entire sports community and the overall DFW area.”
The 7,000 square-foot space features bar top, lounge, and booth-style seating for over 250 ppl, 50 flat screen TVS, surround sound, upbeat music and a pool table.
The food will aspire to be better than your average sports bar, which is what every sports bar aspires to. The menu is by chef Rassuan “RJ” Johnson, and combines traditional family recipes with modern-day delicacies.
Dishes include: crab cakes, chicken wings, burgers, pasta, Southern food, and seafood. A full bar serves cocktails, plus 20-plus domestic and imported beers on tap.
“Truly a full circle moment, I have been enjoying the cuisines of Chef RJ for years, so to have him at the helm of our menu offering is truly an honor and a great treat for our guests,” Irvin says.