PSL News
Dallas-based 7-Eleven debuts pumpkin slurpees at 5 stores across U.S.
Dallas-based 7-Eleven is jumping on the pumpkin spice bandwagon with the debut of a new Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink — but it's available at only five select locations across the U.S.
Luckily for Dallas, one of those five stores is in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. But before we reveal where that store is, let us first talk about the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink.
According to a release, it has the flavor of pumpkin and cinnamon spice swirled together in the form of an ice-cold Slurpee drink, and is unlike anything fall flavor fans have tasted before.
And now, with only a little more further ado, we bring you the five select 7-Eleven and Speedway stores where the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee is being sold:
- 200 Hackberry Rd., Irving
- 5530 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles
- 2030 A West 8th St., Los Angeles
- 82 Greenwich St., New York
- 90 N. Xenia Dr., Enon, Ohio
New York, Los Angeles, Ohio — Dallas is in heady company here.
The Pumpkin Spice Slurpee is not the only PSL news.
7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores also have several classic pumpkin-inspired coffee options for coffee lovers to enjoy this season, in stores now. Those are everywhere, still very spesh, slightly less urgent.
The drinks are:
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew: The newest edition to the pumpkin-inspired lineup combines cold brew coffee with pumpkin pie spices
- Pumpkin Spice Coffee: Pumpkin spice coffee blend flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves
- Pumpkin Spice Latte: Creamy pumpkin-flavored latte, with espresso, steamed milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves
"7-Eleven customers are huge pumpkin spice fans, so we're always looking for reasons to bring out the pumpkins a bit early and delight customers with new creations," says 7-Eleven's Sr VP, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages) Dennis Phelps.
"In addition to our exciting pumpkin spice coffee offerings at stores nationwide, the introduction of the Pumpkin Spice Slurpee drink is a fun experiment for fans in some of our top Slurpee drink markets," Phelps says. "This year, you don't have to just be a coffee lover to get your pumpkin spice fix!"
Doing the Slurpee at a limited number of stores is a masterful stroke because "limited edition" and "limited market" things always engender excitement, not to mention fawning stories like this. Kudos to SVP Phelps.
They'll be available beginning August 1, "while supplies last," which will surely be until October at the very least.