Uptowm News
New Uptown Dallas bar Rebel & Rose aims to be a neighborhood spot
Happy 2025 to Uptown Dallas, which now has a new bar-restaurant: Called Rebel & Rose, it's a neighborhood bar in-the-making located at 2916 McKinney Ave., in the space that was previously CutiePies Pizza, which closed in mid-2023.
Rebel & Rose is from Steven and Alecia Buchner, in partnership with Paige Bartley, three hospitality veterans who've worked at bars such as Hideaway on Henderson, Avenu Lounge, and Brownstone. They'd been thinking about opening their own bar when the CutiePies space opened up, and they decided that the time and place were right.
“We wanted to create a welcoming, cozy, neighborhood bar, where the bartender knows your regular order and has your drinks ready when you arrive," Steven says.
To enhance that mission, they've given the space a timeless look, with hardwood floors, brick walls, and vintage furniture that the trio handpicked from antique shows and fairs over the past months. There is also a pool table, fireplace, and comfy couch, plus retro chairs and tables.
"The vibe is that this is your second home, resembling a childhood home," Alecia says.
Rebel & Rose R&R
In addition to vintage signage, the walls feature droll portraits of their own dogs wearing formal outfits in museum-style frames and name plates.
Cocktails utilize a variety of whiskeys, tequila, and mezcal with everything from buzzy espresso martinis to original drinks with a rotating seasonal menu of offerings such as a maple-walnut old fashioned, or a spiked apple cider with bourbon and cinnamon.
Food consists of classic pub dishes with a creative twist. Highlights include a chicken Florentine sandwich, grilled cheese with tomato soup, wings, and bratwursts. Lighter options include edamame, a chicken salad wrap, salad with agave lemon vinaigrette, and some vegan options as well.
They're very into dogs. There will be a special section on the menu for dogs, with peanut butter-flavored pup cups and bone broth flavor ice cubes. Dogs will also be able to enjoy a “bottle service” with water and treats. The space comes with a covered patio, which is also dog-friendly.
They're open weeknights from 5 pm-2 am, but open at 12 noon on weekends, in service of the neighborhood, Paige says.
“We looked into neighborhood forums to see what people wanted when we designed the concept," she says.