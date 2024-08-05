This week in gluttony
These are the 5 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Tastes of New Mexico arrive in two forms in this week's roundup of top foodie events: a Hatch chile brunch at a beloved Southwestern eatery, and a bar takeover from one of Albuquerque's most lauded cocktail lounges. It's also the official start of DFW Restaurant Week — which actually runs through the whole month of August for many of the 160 participating restaurants. Save room for a sweet collab between a doughnut shop and a pie bakery this weekend.
Monday, August 5
DFW Restaurant Week
The 2024 edition of the annual dine-out fundraiser officially kicks off this week, although many of the approximately 160 participating DFW restaurants will extend their specials through September 1. Patrons can indulge in a pre-set, multicourse dinner for either $49 or $59 — a bargain for some of Dallas’ priciest establishments like Al Biernat’s and Fearing’s. A two-course lunch or brunch option is available for $29 at some establishments, as is a $99 VIP experience which may include cocktails or wine. The event benefits Lena Pope Home and the North Texas Food Bank.
Friday, August 9
The Salty + Emporium Pies Weekend Collab
The Salty, Dallas’ artisanal doughnut and craft coffee shop, will team up with Emporium Pies to launch two specialty sweets available only Friday and Saturday. Items include the Churro Fried Apple Pie ($4.95) made with Emporium Pie’s apple filling and crust and tossed in cinnamon sugar with salted caramel, and the Drunken Nut Donut ($3.80) made with brioche filled with Emporium’s pecan pie custard and dipped in bourbon glaze topped with mascarpone whipped cream and crust crumble. The items will be available at The Salty’s Bishop Arts location.
Saturday, August 10
Hatch Chile Brunch at Blue Mesa
Hatch season is big at Blue Mesa, who’s been sourcing the New Mexican pepper every summer for 28 years. Find Hatch chilies in everything from pozole and enchiladas to brownies and margaritas during menu specials this month. Both the Plano and Addison locations will host a Hatch Chile brunch on Saturday and Sunday ($28, including mimosas, and $12 for kids 6-11) featuring an array of Hatch favorites including Hatch chile rellenos, Hatch mac and cheese, and Hatch mini cheesecakes. The brunch will run Saturday from 10 am–3 pm and Sunday 9 am–4 pm.
Sip & Slider Wine Pairing at Landon Winery
Rescheduled from the original date of July 20, the downtown McKinney wine bar will pair gourmet sliders with wine during this tasting event. The $44 ticket, plus a small fee, includes six two-ounce pours of Landon wines and three gourmet sliders plus a side of truffle fries. Slider varieties include pulled pork with mango salsa, grilled chicken with barbecue sauce, bacon, and Swiss cheese, and Italian with mozzarella, roasted red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, and kalamata olives. The pairing will run from 7–8:30 pm.
Monday, August 12
Bar Takeover at Ginger’s Cocktail Lounge
The underground craft cocktail bar in downtown Dallas’ east quarter will host a bar takeover by Albuquerque-based Happy Accidents, one of New Mexico’s most decorated bars. Owner Kate Gerwin, a consultant on the docuseries Bar Rescue and finalist on Netflix’s Drinkmasters, will bring her bar team to showcase their award-winning cocktails. The pop-up will take place August 12-13 from 6–11 pm. Entry is complimentary.