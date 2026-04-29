Bar News
Dallas to get its own location of San Diego Mexican hangout El Chingon
A Mexican hangout from San Diego is expanding to Dallas: El Chingon, which serves Mexican food, cocktails, and a clubby atmosphere, will open a location near downtown at 3404 Ross Ave., with an opening set for Friday, May 1.
A release describes El Chingon as a high-energy restaurant, bar, and nightlife destination known for its “Bad Ass Mexican” cuisine. The concept was founded in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter in 2017, where it has built a following for its lively programming and street-food menu of tacos, burritos, and shareable bites.
It's part of GBOD Hospitality Group, a San Diego outfit founded by brothers Raymond and Patrick Davoudi, with third partner Joe Santos who own San Diego bars such as Havana and Prohibition Lounge. Dallas is the third El Chingon, following San Diego and Fort Worth, where a location opened in 2020 and is host to many festive events.
As part of the opening celebration, the first 100 guests will get free tacos.
Food
The location will feature an indoor-outdoor dining experience anchored by a patio-based taco truck kitchen housed in a repurposed shipping container, serving tacos, mulitas, and quesadillas with house-made corn masa tortillas and a choice of proteins including carne asada, al pastor, pollo asado and birria; alongside burritos, loaded fries, and nachos.
Signature dishes include:
- quesabirria: Guajillo-braised beef wrapped in Oaxaca cheese in a flour tortilla, with consommé on the side
- roasted green chile chicken burrito with pinto beans and Oaxaca cheese
- California burrito with carne asada, french fries, guacamole, crema Mexicana, and Oaxaca cheese
- Combination plates with tacos, burritos, and fries
Drink
El Chingon's cocktail program is rooted in tequila and bold, fruit-forward flavors. Highlights include:
- Madero with house-made watermelon cordial and Tajín
- Pancho Villa with lime and Jarritos
- Border Crossing Fruit Cart with tamarind and chamoy
- Battle of Juárez with guava and fire bitters
Other cocktails include margaritas, Texas Ranch Water, frozen drinks, and large-format shareable towers. All cocktails are available with the “Bad Ass” upgrade, served in a goblet with a Tajín rim, candy straw, and Mexican paleta.
Location
The Dallas location, which was previously a wholesale florist shop, has been in the works for at least four years. It will span approximately 5,000 square feet, with decor that fuses Mexican cultural motifs with contemporary nightlife elements, including large-scale artwork by Juan Velazquez, colorful sombreros, illuminated lucha libre masks, and multiple TVs — creating an environment equally suited for game days, group outings, and late-night experiences.
They'll be open 11 am-9 pm Monday-Wednesday and 11 am-2 am Thursday-Sunday.
“El Chingon has always been about creating a place where people can come together for great food, great drinks and a great time,” says GBOD Hospitality Group president and CEO Raymond Davoudi in a statement. "Dallas is a natural next step for the brand, and we’re excited to bring that energy to one of the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods."