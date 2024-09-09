Coffee News
Indie coffee shop lends lattes and cappuccinos to java-starved Roanoke
The booming suburb of Roanoke in Denton County has many of the goods and services essential to everyday life, but comes up short in the category of coffee shops. To the rescue comes Aromas on Oak, which just opened at 400 S. Oak St. #140 — part of the Two99 Monroe mixed-use complex across the street from the new-ish Roanoke City Hall.
Aromas is from husband-and-wife Ryan and Kirsten Buck, an affable duo who, like so many, had a dream. Ryan was in finance and software for 18 years, and Kirsten is a former school teacher.
“We always joked about starting a bakery or a coffee shop," Ryan says. "Then one day we walked by the space, and realized we had the opportunity to do so."
They're in what was formerly Board & Brie, a charcuterie business that closed in May, next door to wine shop and bar Wine 30.
Their menu features the coffee and espresso drinks we know and love — capuccino, latte, Americano, pour-over, cold brew — but they also revel in a menu of over-the-top creations such as
- Creme Brulée Latte, topped with a torched caramelized sugar crust
- Tiramisu Latte, with Italian lady fingers and mascarpone
- Grasshopper Mocha, with chocolate and mint
They also do "affogato" flights — affogato being the treat in which espresso is poured over a scoop of ice cream. Their affogato flight, just introduced, features regular espresso, "matcha-gato," and "chai-agato."
Teas include hot and iced tea, chai latte, and matcha latte. During down-times, they'll also do flights — with your choice of three flavored lattes or three teas.
For food, they partner with local businesses including bagels from acclaimed Dan’s Bagels in Trophy Club; croissants and quiche from Everett & Elaine in Northlake; and vegan and gluten-free pastries and granola bars from A Pinch of Salt in Grapevine.
Beans come from Novel Coffee Roasters in Fort Worth, plus two Roanoke-based independent roasters, Joey Romero and Jodi Wieser.
“The mix of three roasters is neat — it gives us a wide variety," Ryan says. "We know what we like, but we also know people have different taste, so we want to offer options."
The shop has seating for 40 inside, and features a kid’s corner with toys plus a stuffed blue goblin as a shop mascot. They kept the obligatory Instagram nook left behind by Board & Brie, with a circular wicker chair set against a wall of greenery which no modern eatery can be without, and there's an outdoor patio space in front.
Booming though Roanoke may be, it is still under-resourced when it comes to coffee shops, and Ryan says they're thrilled by the warm welcome they've received from the community.
"The coolest thing is all this is the number of connections we have made and people we have met in the process," Ryan says.