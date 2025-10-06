Doughnut News
Downtown Dallas restaurant debuts special Japanese-inspired doughnuts
Downtown Dallas restaurant Sandoitchi is debuting an exciting new addition to the menu: doughnuts.
Sandoitchi is the Japanese-inspired concept at the Joule Dallas Hotel that's famous for championing the Japanese sando, that foodie delicacy featuring sandwiches on white milk bread, very neatly presented in a pleasing package.
Now it has expanded with an all-new pastry program led by chef Audrey Scheib, who previously served as director of pastry innovation R&D at The Salty (previously known as The Salty Donut).
Doughnut news of any kind is inherently exciting, but the doughnuts they're serving at Sandoitchi are unique: Japanese Sweet Potato doughnuts, highlighting Japanese flavors with a modern twist — from matcha-glazed to ube drizzled to yuzu curd-filled confections.
"We’ve always been inspired by the balance of tradition and innovation in Japanese cuisine,” says Sandoitchi co-founder Stevie Nguyen in a statement. “Chef Audrey brings the creativity and pastry expertise to extend that philosophy into our new pastry program, starting with a lineup that feels familiar but distinctly Sandoitchi.”
The pastry program marks another step in Sandoitchi’s expansion from its signature sando menu into a wider range of Japanese-inspired offerings, with an emphasis on premium ingredients and thoughtful presentation.
Scheib is a major catch with a background in fine dining that includes having graduated from The Culinary Institute of America specializing in pastry, and becoming a pastry chef at just 24 years old. Prior to The Salty, she worked at a few different places including a high production bakery in Napa and a Japanese-inspired restaurant on the pastry line. She joined The Salty team prior to opening their first Texas shop. She also worked in a front of the house capacity for Written By the Seasons at The Quad.
"I've known Stevie since we were kids working for Uchi in Houston years ago," Scheib says. "We always lightly talked about him wanting some pastry help over the past few years, so, the minute I was free I reached out and we got started! It’s been so great to be back in the pastry game and we’ve been having a lot of fun collaborating."
According to Sandoitchi co-founder Keith Tran, the doughnuts are $6, and are available in limited quantities.
"We have been rotating the flavors every few days," Tran says. "They are available every day that we are open (Wednesday-Sunday). They’ve been selling out by about 1 pm everyday. We plan to add more flavors and up the rotation and quantities as time goes on."
Sandoitchi doughnuts Sandoitchi
Offerings include:
- Japanese Sweet Potato Donuts
- Matcha Glazed
- Hojicha Glazed
- Japanese Sugar
- Yuzu Glazed Japanese
Sweet Potato Filled Donuts:
- Kinako Crumble with Salted Sweet Cream
- Ube Glaze with Mango Curd
- Citrus Sugar with Yuzu Curd
Seasonal Bakes:
- Black Sesame Banana Bread
- Kabocha Pumpkin Bread
Sandoitchi had already expanded its menu beyond sandwiches and they're also expanding their footprint, with openings penciled in for Costa Mesa and Houston.