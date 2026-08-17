Burger News
Smalls Sliders burger restaurant in a unique 'can' opens in McKinney
A burger concept famous for its eye-catching shipping container locations is opening in McKinney: Smalls Sliders, a chain that specializes in wee sliders, will debut a location at 1700 N. Custer Rd., at the intersection of Hwy 380. According to a release, it'll open with fanfare on August 18, including a ribbon-cutting at 10 am.
This will be the second location in McKinney: The first, which opened in April 2025, is a mere 4.2 miles east, off 380 near US-75. (There's also a location in Arlington, which opened in October 2025.)
Smalls Sliders is the brainchild of restaurateur Brandon Landry, and is backed by investors such as 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees. Landry is also behind Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, which just opened its second DFW location in Wylie last week.
Smalls Sliders specializes in cheeseburger sliders, plus waffle fries and shakes. The basic slider is a single patty with a pickle and their signature Smauce™ — their rendition of the stereotypical Russian-dressing-style secret sauce combining mayonnaise and ketchup, and it's a good thing they trademarked Smauce because who wouldn't want to steal it.
A "biggie" has two patties, and you can add bacon or jalapeños. There's also a grilled cheese sandwich, and right now, they're also offering a limited-edition cheeseburger slider with BBQ sauce, pickled jalapeños, and bacon.
Waffle fries come seasoned, or you can get them "loaded" with queso, bacon, ranch, and jalapeño. You can also order the queso as a side. Prices are cheap: A basic slider starts at $2.79.
Shakes come in six flavors: vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, root beer, cookies & cream, and Fanta Orange, featuring Orange Fanta swirled with vanilla shake mix for a twist on a classic float with a Creamsicle-like flavor.
Smalls' "packaging" makes it stand out: They're fabricated from shipping containers, which they call "cans," and which are painted a bright orange. Easy to set up (and dismantle), they have no dining room — it's all takeout, which can be ordered in a drive-through or via a walk-up window.
This McKinney Can will be owned and operated by Serendipity Provisions LLC, who also own the other Smalls Sliders in McKinney.