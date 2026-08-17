This week in gluttony
PopUp Bagels grand opening tops 7 best Dallas food events this week
Chilled wines, refreshing herbs, sizzling arepas, and sweet local honey are all on the menu this week in formats that allow for some tasty culinary education. Also on the list: an upscale Dallas steakhouse launches a Korean-inspired happy hour, and a Mexican food destination hosts a fun run followed by brunch and beats. But it's a buzzy bagel shop opening that's sure to draw the longest line this week.
Thursday, August 20
Geonbae Hour: Hues & Highballs at Nuri Steakhouse
Nuri’s take on the Korean tradition of geonbae, a term meaning “cheers, ” is an elevated happy hour that includes two cocktails and a guided Japanese whisky tasting paired with bites like chicken karaage, bulgogi beef tacos, oysters, truffle popcorn, and more. Also included is a personalized Korean color analysis consultation that will reveal your most flattering palette. Tickets are $50 and the event will run from 5-7 pm.
Friday, August 21
PopUp Bagels McKinney Grand Opening
PopUp Bagels, the "rip and dip" viral sensation, is opening its fifth Texas location on Friday in McKinney. A grand opening celebration from 8-11 am will feature a DJ, merch giveaways, hot bagels, and a special Banana Cloud Schmear created with La La Land, available only at the McKinney location while supplies last. The festivities are free to attend, and the address is 8565 W. University Dr., McKinney.
Saturday, August 22
Sweet as Honey Weekend at the Dallas Farmers Market
Buzz by the Dallas Farmers Market this weekend for a sweet lesson on all things honey. Enjoy complimentary honey tastings that will compare local honeys to grocery store varieties, learn about the honey-making process from a local beekeeper, and enjoy live music along with hands-on activities for the kids. The event will run from 9 am-5 pm on Saturday and 10 am-5 pm on Sunday.
La Duni Baking Studio: Sizzling Summer Arepas at the Dallas Arboretum
Pastry chef and Colombia native Dunia Borga of La Duni Baking Studio will host a hands-on class on the classic arepa – a staple of Colombian and Venezuelan cuisine. Participants will learn how to prepare the traditional corn dough then fill with ingredients like savory shredded beef, fresh tomatoes, and avocado. Tickets are $79 ($69 for Dallas Arboretum members) and class begins at 10 am.
Uncorked: Cold and Bold Wine Tasting at Eataly
August is hot but Eataly is keeping things “chilled” during this wine tasting experience featuring wines best served cold. Participants will be guided through four vibrant Italian wines, from bubbly to rich rosé. Light bites are included in the $55 ticket price, and the tasting will run from 3:30-4:30 pm.
Fresh herbs and mixology combine for a refreshing make-and-take class. Covington's Nursery and Landscape
Green & Tonic: Mocktail Make & Take Herb Workshop at Covington’s Nursery and Landscape
Learn to savor the flavors of fresh herbs during this hands-on planting workshop with a mixology twist. Participants will create their own container filled with culinary herbs (perfect for patios, porches, or kitchen windowsills) while a mixologist demonstrates how to incorporate herbs in refreshing mocktails and snacks. The $65 ticket includes a glass of wine, a 16-inch terra cotta planter with five herbs and potting mix, drink samples, bites, and recipes to take home. Class will run from 7-8 pm.
Coffee & Run + Latin Day Rave at El Chingon
Start Sunday Funday with a 3.1-mile morning run (or leisurely stroll) followed by brunch and beats. Participants will meet at El Chingon Dallas at 9 am for a 9:30 am run start time. Return and receive a mimosa and one brunch item ($10 with advance registration) then stay for non-stop Latin beats by live DJ’s to dance the day away. Gather a group and pay $50 for a four-person reservation and get a mimosa tower. The party will run until 5 pm.