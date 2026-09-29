Healthy food in a snap
Snap Kitchen unveils fresh new format at its Skillman location
The Texas-born brand known for its fresh, chef-crafted prepared meals unveiled Snap Kitchen & Market at its location at Skillman Street and Mockingbird Lane in central Dallas.
The remodeled store keeps Snap’s high-quality prepared meals at its heart while adding a curated marketplace of premium, locally sourced, and Snap-prepared foods, selected to meet the quality and nutritional standards customers have come to expect from Snap.
Under the banner Texas Grown & Prepared, Snap Kitchen & Market brings the feel of a farmers market to Snap’s established neighborhood Skillman store. Customers can grab the entrées, proteins, and breakfast items they rely on throughout the week, while now having access to a broader selection of thoughtfully sourced foods — all in one convenient stop.
Chef Lorena prepares meals.Photo courtesy of Snap Kitchen
This new format reflects how customers are increasingly using Snap as more than a destination for prepared meals. As shoppers look for convenient ways to stock their kitchens with high-quality, better-for-you foods, Snap Kitchen & Market brings more of those everyday essentials together under one roof, with the same emphasis on quality, transparency, and thoughtful sourcing that has defined Snap’s prepared meals for more than 15 years.
New offerings now at Skillman include:
- Specialty pantry: Snap-prepared sauces and spices, honey, jams, ferments, and spreads
- Artisan bakery: Fresh sourdough and refined-sugar-free treats from Texas bakers
- Marinated proteins: Ready-to-cook premium cuts, prepared in Snap’s own kitchens and free of seed oils
- Dairy: Local creameries and clean-label staples
- Fresh produce: Seasonal organic fruits and vegetables
- Expanded snacks and drinks: A wide variety of better-for-you Texas-based brands
“Our Skillman customers have long trusted us for their weekly meals, so we asked how we could expand our assortment to further support their desire to eat healthy, high-quality foods,” said Steve Bloom, CEO of Snap Kitchen.
He adds, “Snap Kitchen & Market is our response: bringing the same standards we apply to our prepared meals to a broader selection of Texas-grown, Texas-made, and thoughtfully sourced foods. We’ve done the vetting and sourcing, so our customers can shop with the confidence that everything in the store meets our demanding culinary and nutritional standards.”
Customers can continue to shop Snap Kitchen in the way that best fits their day, whether that means browsing the full selection in the newly remodeled store or ordering online for pickup or delivery.
Skillman is the first Snap Kitchen location to debut the new Snap Kitchen & Market concept, with plans to bring the experience to other locations across the DFW, Austin, and Houston markets in the coming months.
To celebrate, Skillman will host a Grand Reveal on Sunday, October 4, 9 am-8 pm, followed by a series of free in-store events throughout the month, including chef tastings, meet-and-greets with local makers whose products are featured on the shelves, and a Q&A with Snap’s registered dietitian.
New customers can use code CM50 for 50 percent off their first order of $75 or more through December 31.
Join Snap Kitchen & Market at 4115 Skillman St., Dallas, TX 75206. For more information, head to snapkitchen.com or follow @snapkitchen on Instagram.