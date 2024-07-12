Supermarket News
Sprouts Farmers Market supermarket chain to open new location in McKinney
The city of McKinney is about to get a tremendous new shopping option: a new location of Sprouts Farmers Market, the healthy and fast-growing supermarket chain.
According to a release, the store will open at 2201 Virginia Pkwy., right at the southwest corner of US-75, and it will open on Friday September 6.
Details about the grand opening celebration are still to come but meanwhile they're in hiring mode, with 80 full- and part-time positions. Special credit goes to applicants who share a passion for fresh, natural, and organic products.
Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. The healthy grocer brings the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free.
They're headquartered in Phoenix, and are one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States, with more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide.
That includes 52 locations across Texas, with stores ranging from Fort Worth on the west side to Rockwall on the east, Rockwall being its most recent opening in March 2024. One thing that's good about Sprouts is that, unlike some other supermarket chains, it is only too happy to open locations within Dallas proper, including the one it opened in Lakewood in November 2022.
McKinney has one other Sprouts, also on Virginia Parkway — guys, there are other streets in McKinney — but that one is at 9241 Virginia Pkwy., six miles west, right near the McKinney water tower, at the corner of Custer Road.
They'll be hosting a hiring event on Wednesday, July 24 from 8 am-6 pm and Thursday, July 25 from 8 am-5 pm at the Holiday Inn & Suites – N. Allen at 3220 Craig Dr. in McKinney. Candidates may apply online in advance at www.sprouts.com/careers. Walk-in applicants are also welcome.
Employment opportunities include managers, clerks, cashiers, and other crucial supermarket tasks.