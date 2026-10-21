outta this world
Cowboys superfan launches pizzeria with Tex-Mex twist in Dallas food hall
A new pizza restaurant is slinging a variety of innovative pies in the Dallas Medical District: Called Starboy’s Pizzeria, the new shop is part of Food Nation Cinco Cocinas, the eclectic food hall at 4711 Maple Ave. The food hall was created by Ray Quintanilla and legendary restaurateur and "Godfather of Dallas Tex-Mex" Mico Rodriguez, who died earlier this month at age 68.
John Flores, an IT professional and self-proclaimed Dallas Cowboys super-fan, created Starboy’s Pizzeria, which is now open in the former Sal’s Pizza and Restaurant space. Friends call Flores by the nickname "Starboy," which combines his love for the Cowboys and his fascination with NASA and space, he explains.
Flores met Quintanilla and Rodriguez while hosting karaoke at Mico’s Bar, another food hall occupant. When Sal’s closed earlier this year, they saw an opportunity to fill the void with a refreshed pizza concept.
“It is because of Mico that I even thought about starting this project: he was part of this, he was always happy, and we really hit it off, so I miss him,” Flores says.
Starboy's Pizzeria joins Mico’s Bar, Picazo Sushi and Poke, Wing City, and JJ’s Cafe, which opened a location in the food hall earlier this year.
Lupe Ibarra, a chef from the closed Sal’s Pizza with 25 years of experience, stayed on at Starboy's to continue perfecting traditional recipes while creating signature new ones tied to Flores’ Mexican heritage.
The result of the collaboration is a menu that includes traditional favorites alongside creative pies with a Mexican-inspired twist like the Pizza Birria (resembling the flavor profile of popular birria tacos), elotero, chicken fajitas, and pastor, among more than 15 specialty offerings.
Flores' passion for the Cowboys is especially evident in several unique creations:
- Cry Eagles Cry: Inspired by the Philly cheesesteak, topped with beef, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella.
- Starboy’s Classic (Blue): Red sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, sausage, and fresh arugula.
- Starboy’s Classic (Silver): White sauce, chicken, mushrooms, onions, arugula, mozzarella, and a balsamic glaze.
- Cowboy: Brisket, onions, barbecue sauce, and smoked gouda.
Starboy's 16-inch pizzas range from $14-$25, with individual slices priced around $4. The menu also features sub sandwiches, pastas with a variety of sauces, and chicken Parmesan, all under $14.
To cater to the busy medical, residential, and retail crowds nearby, Starboy's offers lunch deals for under $12, which include pasta and garlic knots or a slice of pizza and a salad, complete with a drink.
Flores explains that his heritage and his mother’s influence serve as the primary driving force behind his new venture.
“My mom would always host family gatherings. She always fed people, and I got that from her. I like to see smiles on people’s faces from the things I do,” he says. “I have big dreams for this place. I want us to be part of the community and give back.”
Flores remains involved with karaoke at Mico’s Bar and is focused on driving traffic to the entire complex. He hosts Cowboys watch parties, while his adult children — Nathan, Natalie, and Amy — assist with social media, website management, and overall promotion for Starboy’s.
“When people try our pizzas for the first time, their eyes light up, so we know we are on the right track,” Flores says.
Starboy’s Pizzeria is open daily from 11 am-10 pm.