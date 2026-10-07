Let's meat
Luxury steakhouse Steak 48 poised for Dallas debut at prime location
A luxury steakhouse from a celebrated culinary family is coming to Dallas. Steak 48 will soon begin construction on a 14,000-square-foot restaurant in Dallas' Knox-Henderson area, at the corner of McKinney and Monticello avenues.
Spearheaded by brothers Jeffrey and Michael Mastro, Steak 48 Dallas will showcase "the signature personalized service, prime steaks, fresh seafood, world-class Wagyu selections, and luxury dining experience" that the family is known for, the announcement says.
In recent decades, the Mastro family has become famous in the food world for their modern takes on the classic steakhouse. They first created Mastro’s Steakhouse and Mastro’s Ocean Club, which they sold in 2007. Steak 48 is one of six concepts currently under their Prime Steak Concepts umbrella; Dallas will mark the seventh location.
The new Dallas steakhouse will be the group's second restaurant — and largest — in Texas. It promises a “distinctly Dallas” menu and atmosphere, which will include what is sure to be a showstopping, second-floor indoor pool surrounded by chic, white-tablecloth dining.
All of that square footage will accommodate a variety of dining atmospheres under one roof, including a room that allows guests to watch everything going on inside the kitchen through floor-to-ceiling glass walls.
“We love Dallas and have spent years searching for the right location. We are so grateful to have found one and to finally be coming to this city,” says Oliver Badgio, chief brand officer, in the announcement. “This neighborhood has an energy that’s hard to miss, which makes it an exciting place for us to put down roots and build something special.”
Steak 48 Dallas will offer an upmarket take on the classic American steakhouse, with prime steaks, fresh seafood, and shellfish complemented by an array of inventive appetizers, entrées, and sides. Steaks come in a variety of cuts and sizes, and even less-carnivorous diners will be able to enjoy a range of appetizers, side dishes, and raw bar delights.
Signature Steak 48 offerings that will make the cut on the Dallas menu include the Colossal Shrimp Cocktail, Chef's Cut Hanging Bacon, Corn Crème Brûlée, and Caviar Cones.
The food menu is complemented by an extensive wine list and craft cocktail program, and, of utmost importance, according to the release, is sourcing the highest quality ingredients and prioritizing locally grown products when available.
Construction on the Dallas location is set to begin soon, with an anticipated opening date still to be announced.