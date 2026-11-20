Tex-Mex News
Elegant Mexican restaurant La Cabrona to open in Dallas' West Village
A Mexican restaurant from an acclaimed hospitality family is coming to Dallas' West Village: La Cabrona, a restaurant celebrating the colors and flavors of Mexican culture, will open at 3700 McKinney Ave. #148, in the space previously occupied by San Marzano, a pasta place that closed in March.
La Cabrona is from Adam Shanaa (Terra Mediterranean, Ali Baba), along with his wife, chef Rosario Ortega, and daughter Leena Shanaa, who is in charge of operations.
This is a second La Cabrona. They opened the first in Fort Worth in 2025, with a goal "to serve exceptional food in an atmosphere that reflects the beauty and vibrancy of Mexican culture."
The concept is the fulfillment of their longtime interest to create a Mexican place that reflects Rosario's background and knowledge. A native of Monterrey with culinary roots in northern Mexico, she is drawing from family recipes passed down through generations.
The menu includes carne asada, chicken with mole sauce, camarones a la diabla (spicy shrimp), chile relleno, and snapper. There are a half-dozen tacos, including quesabirria, plus appetizers like ceviche, shrimp cocktail, and queso blanco, plus a Cobb salad and chicken tortilla soup.
They have a great cocktail list with a special focus on tequilas and mezcals, such as La Muertela, made with Pulga mezcal, blackberry, lime, honey syrup, and soda; plus they serve classic cocktails, beer, and wine. (Dallas will add beer on tap.)
They also offer specials, and the popular ones, like ribeye tacos or chicken enchiladas verde, earn a permanent spot on the menu.
"We use high-quality ingredients and everything is made from scratch, just like how my dad used to run Ali Baba," Leena says.
Adam and his brother Jalal had a major impact on Dallas' dining scene when they opened the first Ali Baba in Dallas in 1989. The restaurant not only became a destination, it also helped create a huge audience across DFW for Mediterranean food. There is currently an Ali Baba location in Richardson; meanwhile, they went on to introduce Terra Mediterranean, a more upscale concept in Fort Worth. Terra, which was a Tastemaker Awards nominee for Best Restaurant in 2025, recently reopened at 2932 Crockett St., right across the street from La Cabrona.
Leena calls the Dallas location an "amazing opportunity."
"We were originally looking at one space in the West Village, when I noticed a moving van outside of San Marzano," she says. "I jokingly said to my dad, 'I think they're moving out?' It turned out to be true, and we took that location instead."
They loved the "blank canvas" the space provided, as well as its street-side patio, which looks out onto Cityplace Boulevard, where the M-Line Trolley runs to the DART Rail Cityplace stop.
Dallas will be mostly the same as Fort Worth, Leena says, but with some new elements.
"The interior of the Dallas location will be a little more elegant," she says. "The space menu and pricing will be the same, but we're considering offering brunch on Saturday as well as Sunday." [In Fort Worth, their brunch is an all-you-can-eat buffet on Sundays, featuring La Cabrona favorites, brunch classics, and live mariachi during select hours.]
They also may extend their Sunday hours into the evening, with an abbreviated menu of tacos and maybe live entertainment; Fort Worth is closed on Sunday nights.
"We've taken what we like about Fort Worth and made it better," Leena says.