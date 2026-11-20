Betting on Bagels
Thriving North Texas bagel chain Dan's Bagels expands to Addison
A bakery that's introduced its signature sourdough bagels to several North Texas towns has finally inched into Dallas County: Dan's Bagels, known for its East Coast-inspired menu and three-day bagel-making process, will open a new location at 14380 Marsh Ln. in Addison in early January 2027. The space was formerly occupied by Athletico physical therapy.
The new 1,986-square-foot shop will feature a full bakery, allowing the team to bake fresh bagels in-house using the brand's three-day fermentation process, according to a press release.
Founded by Dan and Jennifer Hilbert in 2020, Dan's Bagels uses a sourdough recipe and fermentation method that produces bagels with a crispy exterior and chewy interior. The company says the process also results in a more flavorful bagel that may be easier to digest and better tolerated by some people with gluten sensitivity.
Dan's Bagels sells everyday bagels and other breakfast favorites using premium ingredients and several proprietary recipes developed by Dan Hilbert himself:
Everyday bagels:
- Plain
- Everything
- Sesame Seed
- Poppy Seed
- Garlic Salt
- Rosemary Salt
- Asiago
- Jalapeno Cheddar
- Cinnamon Raisin
- Blueberry Pie
- Cinnamon Sugar Crunch
- Cream cheese with small batch cold smoked lox.
More everyday items:
- Hard Rolls
- Gluten Free Bagels
Rotating menu:
- Chocolate Chip
- French Toast
- Alfredo
- Pizza
- Salads
The Addison shop will carry Cranberry-orange and a variety of other juices, drinks, and sodas, they say.
Fast-casual restaurant veterans and longtime friends Curtis Pierce and Ryan Colarossi will own and operate the Addison Dan's as franchisees. "Friends and business partners for over 20 years, the pair have spent decades building successful breakfast and lunch concepts together while raising their families alongside each other," the release says.
They connected with Dan's Bagels' commitment to traditional bagel-making and its East Coast influences, they say.
“From day one, what stood out to me was the attention to detail and the pride everyone takes in their work,” Pierce says. “As I’ve gone through training, it’s become clear that quality isn’t just something Dan’s Bagels talks about; it’s built into every part of the operation.”
Dan Hilbert says the franchisees' established partnership will be an asset as the new shop prepares to open.
"Curtis and Ryan already have a rhythm that most business partners spend years trying to build," he says. "Having a team come in that already works together so well and believes in our vision is like catching lightning in a bottle. Because the foundation is already there, they can focus their energy on what matters most: building a great shop, serving great food and building relationships with their customers and the surrounding community."
The Hilberts opened their first Dan's storefront in Trophy Club in 2021. Since then, Dan's locations have opened in Fort Worth, Argyle, Grapevine, and North Richland Hills.
The Addison location will host a grand opening; more information will be available in the coming weeks.
Hours at all Dan's Bagels are 7 am-1 pm Tuesday-Sunday. They are closed on Mondays.