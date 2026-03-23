Supermarket news
Kroger to debut new Marketplace store in the Dallas suburb of Fate
A big new Kroger supermarket is on the way to the northeast Dallas suburb of Fate. An official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Marketplace-format store will take place at 10 am Friday, March 27.
The festivities will include remarks from Fate mayor Andrew Greenburg and Kroger Dallas division president Rudy DiPietro, a release says.
The new store, located at the northwest Corner of William E. Crawford Ave. and I-30 Frontage Road, is scheduled to open in 2027, a spokesperson reveals to CultureMap.
Fate is a fast-growing town in Rockwall County, about 30 miles northeast of downtown Dallas, near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Announced in December 2025, Fate is the second of three new Kroger Marketplace stores to break ground this year, following the groundbreaking in McKinney in February. (The third site is still under wraps.)
“Kroger is working hard to keep pace with North Texas’ explosive population growth, ensuring communities have access to fresh, affordable groceries and essential items,” DiPietro said in a statement in December. “As new communities continue to emerge, these new stores will provide what the community has come to expect from Kroger – full shelves, where everything is fresh and our people are friendly.”
Going head-to-head with fast-growing H-E-B, Kroger has been on an opening spree: In October 2025, the company opened its newest Kroger Marketplace store in the Bonds Ranch area of Fort Worth.
In addition to the Fate and McKinney locations, three additional new Kroger Marketplace stores, in Little Elm, Anna, and the Sendera Ranch community of North Fort Worth, are currently under construction and expected to open in 2026 and early 2027.
Kroger Marketplace-format stores are multi-department stores offering full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, toys, and more. Marketplace stores typically range in size from 99,000 to 130,000 square feet.