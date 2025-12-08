Supermarket News
Kroger supermarket chain to open 3 new stores in Dallas area
The Kroger Co. plans to open three new Kroger Marketplace format stores in North Texas. They're revealing two of the three locations with the third to be divulged at a later date.
The two cities they're revealing are Fate and McKinney. According to a release, all three projects — including the mystery third location — will break ground in 2026. Further details on each location will be shared when the groundbreaking dates are announced. Why must they tease us so?
“Kroger is working hard to keep pace with North Texas’ explosive population growth, ensuring communities have access to fresh, affordable groceries and essential items,” said Kroger’s Texas Division president Rudy DiPietro in a statement. “As new communities continue to emerge, these new stores will provide what the community has come to expect from Kroger – full shelves, where everything is fresh and our people are friendly.”
Kroger has been on an opening spree: In October 2025, the company opened its newest Kroger Marketplace store in the Bonds Ranch area of Fort Worth at the northeast corner of Bonds Ranch Road and Highway 287.
Three new Kroger Marketplace stores are currently under construction and expected to open in 2026 and early 2027 in Little Elm, Anna and the Sendera Ranch community of North Fort Worth.
Kroger Marketplace format stores are multi-department stores offering full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, toys, and more. Marketplace stores typically range in size from 99,000 to 130,000 square feet.
Kroger currently operates more than 100 stores in North Texas and East Texas and more than 210 stores throughout Texas. In 2022, Kroger opened a Fulfillment Center in Southern Dallas to focus solely on the growing demand for grocery delivery service. Over time, the company has expanded delivery options in North Texas with Instacart, Uber Eats and Door Dash to serve an ever-increasing digital audience and more remote communities without the need for brick-and-mortar stores.
Kroger also offers customers additional Texas-sized savings and rewards on top of lower-than-low prices at Kroger.com or on the Kroger app, where there are more than $600 in digital coupons available every week.