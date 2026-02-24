Supermarket news
Kroger starts construction on new McKinney store and reveals opening date
The dirt is about to start turning on a new Kroger supermarket in McKinney. An official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Marketplace-format store will take place at 10 am Friday, February 27.
The festivities will include remarks from McKinney mayor Bill Cox and Kroger Dallas Division president Rudy DiPietro, a release says.
The new store, located at the southeast corner of North Custer Road and Frontier Parkway, is scheduled to open in early 2027, a spokesperson reveals to CultureMap.
Announced in December 2025, McKinney is the first of three new Kroger Marketplace stores to break ground this year, with the other construction site located in Fate. (The third site is still under wraps.)
“Kroger is working hard to keep pace with North Texas’ explosive population growth, ensuring communities have access to fresh, affordable groceries and essential items,” DiPietro said in a statement in December. “As new communities continue to emerge, these new stores will provide what the community has come to expect from Kroger – full shelves, where everything is fresh and our people are friendly.”
Going head-to-head with fast-growing H-E-B, Kroger has been on an opening spree: In October 2025, the company opened its newest Kroger Marketplace store in the Bonds Ranch area of Fort Worth.
Three additional new Kroger Marketplace stores, in Little Elm, Anna, and the Sendera Ranch community of North Fort Worth, are currently under construction and expected to open in 2026 and early 2027.
Kroger Marketplace-format stores are multi-department stores offering full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise including outdoor living products, electronics, home goods, toys, and more. Marketplace stores typically range in size from 99,000 to 130,000 square feet.
Teresa Gubbins contributed to this story.